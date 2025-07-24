"You're doing this on purpose," says a visibly moved Nadine Riesen, wiping a tear from her eye. The Nati heroine is deeply moved when she is surprised with video messages in the "home game at the Nati".

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nadine Riesen, one of the great figures of the Swiss national team, is a guest on the football talk show "Heimspiel bei der Nati".

As in the interview after the bitter European Championship exit, a few tears roll down Riesen's cheeks.

In a year that was not always easy for the 25-year-old, she was always able to rely on her friends and family. Show more

After the quarter-final exit against Spain, Nadine Riesen is overcome with emotion in front of the camera and sheds bitter tears. The interview makes the rounds and hits football fans right in the heart.

Things get emotional again in the football talk show Heimspiel bei der Nati. Friends turn to Riesen in a video, reminiscing about times spent together and expressing how proud they are of their heroine.

Video message from friends moves Nadine Riesen to tears

Too much for Riesen, who once again wipes tears from her eyes. "You're doing it on purpose," jokes the 25-year-old. "It's heartwarming and beautiful. But they don't even know what they've contributed to it. They always say they're proud of me. But I'm also proud of my family and friends, who have always been there for me."

Riesen sat on the bench at Frankfurt more often than she would have liked last season, which took a lot out of her mentally. "And there were times when I wasn't called up for the national team, which also made things really difficult. When I needed someone to talk to or something to distract me, they were all there for me. You really appreciate that."

This is also how Riesen manages to stay positive and simply keep working hard on herself. She was richly rewarded for her perseverance at the European Championships. Riesen caused an initial explosion of emotion with her goal in the opening game against Norway and also delivered in the following games. And she is still blown away by the support of the fans: "We'll never forget it. It's indescribable what we were able to experience."

But the journey wasn't quite over after the European Championship exit. Riesen spent a few days in Ibiza with several of her national team colleagues. The winger also talks about this in "Heimspiel bei der Nati".

The football talk with Nadine Riesen in full length