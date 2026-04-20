Murat Yakin is known to the Swiss as a rather calm soul. But the national team coach can also fly off the handle. In the "Heimspiel" football talk show on blue Sport, he reveals what really annoys him.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati coach Murat Yakin reveals in the football talk "Heimspiel" on blue Sport what really gets his goat.

These include decisions made by his own players when he has explained something to them during the break, but they "do the complete opposite of what I just said".

But the referee and VAR can also "really annoy" the national team coach, Yakin confirms. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

What actually gets the otherwise calm national team coach really worked up? In the football talk show "Heimspiel" on blue Sport, presenter Stefan Eggli gets to the bottom of this question. The answer?

"When wrong decisions are made on the pitch," Yakin decides after a little pondering. He is not primarily referring to refereeing decisions, but those of his own players. "When we've discussed something during the break - and then you come onto the pitch and the player does exactly the opposite of what I've just told him," smiles the national team coach.

However, Yakin explains that he also holds himself accountable in such situations. "Then I tell myself that next time I might have to find a different way to explain it to the player."

Like any other coach, Yakin can also get upset about wrong decisions by referees. The video referee in particular is sometimes a thorn in the side of the national team coach. "All these VAR stories are also very unfortunate. In the end, the referees can't do much about it either. But these are things that can really annoy me."

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