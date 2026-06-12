Referee Sampaio leaves the South African players baffled. Image: Imago

In the World Cup opener, referee Wilton Sampaio has his hands full and hands out three red cards. His explanation for the second red card against South Africa’s Themba Zwane goes viral.

Luca Betschart

First World Cup match, first referee controversies: Brazilian Wilton Sampaio pulls out the red card three times in the match between co-host Mexico and South Africa—a first in a World Cup opener. The second red card against the Africans in the 84th minute is particularly controversial.

After substitute Themba Zwane struck his opponent Roberto Alvarado in the head during a tackle and the Mexican remained on the ground, the VAR intervened and asked the referee to review the play on the monitor. Sampaio reviews the play several times and ultimately determines that Zwane committed a foul. The result: The 36-year-old is sent off just over 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

But at first, not everyone in the stadium seems to get it. Speaking in broken English over the radio, referee Sampaio announces his decision, but mainly causes confusion among some of those directly involved. First and foremost among them is Khuliso Mudau, who is standing right next to the referee when the decision is announced. The bewildered look on South Africa’s number 20 speaks volumes.

El partido México - Sudáfrica en la Copa del Mundo, dirigido por el árbitro Wilton Sampaio, se ha convertido en noticia mundial por su peculiar ingles. pic.twitter.com/25zBYJm9ek — Minerva Gonzáles (@annminerva528) June 11, 2026

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