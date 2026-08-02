Despite a 1-0 lead, GC lost 1-4 at home to Lugano. A play right before Lugano’s third goal sent the Hopper fans into a frenzy.

It’s the 78th minute when Mattia Zanotti falls while defending the ball in his own half and hits the ball with his arms. Despite loud protests from the GC players, referee Marijan Drmic lets play continue, and Elias Pihlström finishes the counterattack with the decisive 3-1 goal for Lugano.

GC coach Peter Zeidler is fuming on the sideline because the VAR isn't intervening. According to referee expert Stephan Klossner, this is the correct call, as there was no sign of Zanotti falling unnaturally; he was simply bracing himself on the ground.

"From the outside, it's clearly a handball—he changes the ball's direction completely. He gets to it, there's a counterattack, and a goal," says GC captain Amir Abrashi, who sees it differently. "It's tough because it makes it 1-3, and now it's going to be difficult against Lugano."

Despite having a clear opinion on that play, the 36-year-old is self-critical: “We need to take a good look at ourselves. After a great first half, we should have been leading 2–0. We didn’t come out strong after the break. They tied it up at 1–1, and we missed our chance to make it 2–1. If you don’t capitalize on chances like that against Lugano, it gets very difficult.”

01:21

More videos from the GC vs. Lugano game

05:11 GC – Lugano 1:4 Super League | 2. Runde | Saison 26/27

01:08 Bislimi: «Die 1. Halbzeit war ein bisschen träge»