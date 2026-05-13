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Title in Saudi Arabia will have to wait This slapstick own goal in the 98th minute prevents Ronaldo's championship party

dpa

13.5.2026 - 09:30

Portugal's football icon plays with Al-Nassr in the groundbreaking match against their closest rivals this evening. For a long time, it looked like a championship party - but then came stoppage time.

DPA

13.05.2026, 09:30

13.05.2026, 09:33

Former world footballer Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly missed out on winning the championship title in Saudi Arabia. The 41-year-old and his club Al-Nassr were held to a 1:1 draw against their rivals Al-Hilal in the evening due to a goal conceded shortly before the end of stoppage time.

However, with 83 points at the top of the table, Ronaldo's title prospects remain good with one game of the season remaining. Al-Hilal are still five points behind with one game to go. Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento unfortunately prevented the title party with his own goal (90.+8). Former Leipzig Bundesliga professional Mohamed Simakan had scored the opener in the 37th minute.

Ronaldo has been active in Saudi Arabia since December 2022, since when the multiple Champions League winner and 2016 European champion has been waiting for the title. The 41-year-old has scored 26 goals so far this season.

"Keep your head up"

CR7 wrote on Instagram after the game: "The dream is close. Cheer up, we still have one more step to go! Thank you for the great support."

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