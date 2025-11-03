Before Xhaka's arrival, Dan Neil was the star of Sunderland, now the home-grown talent is on the bench. IMAGO

Dan Neil (24) is a Sunderland home-grown talent, a figure of identification, a promotion hero. Now the outstanding Granit Xhaka has sidelined the ex-captain.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka is transferred to Sunderland for €20 million in the summer of 2025 and immediately develops into a key player for the promoted club.

Xhaka's dominant role means that club icon Dan Neil loses his regular place and becomes a marginal figure despite his former leading role.

Sporting success masked the development, but the club risked losing its identity by booting Neil out. Show more

When Sunderland signed Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen for around 20 million euros in the summer of 2025, the euphoria was great. Double winner in Germany, English Cup winner with Arsenal, over 230 Premier League games. After years in the lower leagues, a big name arrives on Wearside, a real Premier League star.

Sunderland rejoice. And Xhaka delivers right from the start: he is the heart, lungs and brains of the Black Cats' game. The English press is full of praise. He is even dubbed the best transfer of the season. And the praise is justified. The promoted team is in the top third of the table and can sensationally climb to second place with a win on Monday. A minor miracle.

Neil was already playing for Sunderland at the age of 8

But it's like everywhere else: where there are winners, there are also losers. While England are celebrating Xhaka, someone is on the sidelines. Dan Neil, 23 years old, home-grown, identification figure, leader, heart of the club. He grew up just a 15-minute drive from the Stadium of Light. He has been a Sunderland fan practically since birth, wearing the red and white striped jersey from the age of eight. Neil came through all of the club's youth ranks and led Sunderland back into the Premier League as captain. He made 44 appearances in the promotion season.

Granit Xhaka is currently the big star at Sunderland. KEYSTONE

Little remains of this football fairytale. The football business is merciless. Since Xhaka's arrival, Neil has only made two brief appearances, one minute each. From the driving force of the game to a marginal figure. From captain to spectator.

No one notices in the Sunderland euphoria

For Sunderland, Xhaka is the key to success. But for Neil, this means that there is no more room in "his" position.

Sunderland's sporting ambitions are understandable. But the price is high. With every minute that Dan Neil spends on the bench, the club loses a piece of its identity. In the current euphoria, however, hardly any fans notice.

If there is one real loser from the Xhaka transfer, it is Dan Neil. The captain, who is hardly allowed to play for the club close to his heart.

