This is the first clash between Bayern and Bayer in the Champions League. We'll see who comes out on top in the round of 16. Some ex-football stars can keep their fingers crossed for both teams. This top 11 has played in both Munich and Leverkusen.

Syl Battistuzzi

A number of footballers have played for both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the past.

On the occasion of the upcoming Champions League round of 16 duel between the Bundesliga clubs, a top 11 selection of these players has been compiled.

The top scorer among the goalkeepers Hans-Jörg Butt

Butt was particularly well known for his penalty-taking skills. He scored 26 goals in the Bundesliga, making him the most successful goalkeeper scorer. He started his career at HSV. In 2000, he achieved the feat of becoming the team's top scorer with nine goals - together with strikers Roy Präger and Tony Yeboah.

In 2001, Butt moved to Bayer Leverkusen. There he was part of the runners-up team in 2002, losing both the Champions League and DFB Cup finals and finishing second in the Bundesliga. Taking Butt to the 2002 World Cup as a substitute goalkeeper was perhaps not a good move, as Germany lost to Brazil in the final.

In 2007, Butt (263 games for Bayer) moved to Benfica Lisbon, but was unable to establish himself there. The transfer to Bayern followed in 2009, where Butt was actually intended to be number 2. However, Butt played regularly in Munich - with interruptions. When Bayern brought in Manuel Neuer in 2011, a demotion was inevitable for the veteran. In April 2012, he played his farewell match (91 games for Bayern).

Abroad, Butt is likely to be particularly remembered for his time at Juventus Turin. He converted a penalty against the Old Lady in the Champions League for HSV, Leverkusen and Bayern.

The forward defender Lúcio

In 2001, Leverkusen paid the equivalent of 8.5 million euros to Internacional. In the following season, the Brazilian finished second in the championship, DFB Cup and Champions League as part of "Vizekusen". With his pacey dribbles, the defensive boss was often to be found in the opposition's half of the pitch. Lúcio won the World Cup title with the Seleção in 2002.

After 92 games and 15 goals for the Rhinelanders, he joined FC Bayern in 2004. With Munich, Lúcio, who is also allowed to wear the captain's armband at times, celebrated the double (DFB Cup/Bundesliga) three times in five years. When coach Louis van Gaal did not guarantee him a regular place, he moved to Inter in 2009 after 144 games for FCB (seven goals). One year later, he won the treble with the Nerazzurri (Serie A/Coppa Italia/Champions League) - his opponent in the final of the premier class was Bayern Munich of all clubs.

In 2012, he moved to league rivals Juve, after which the 105-time international played for various clubs in his home country, with one exception.

Tough as nails defender Robert Kovač

Berlin-born Robert Kovač made his breakthrough in Nuremberg. Bayer Leverkusen recruited him in 1996. He soon became a regular there. The rustic defender put in five years (127 games for Bayer) of solid work, which was not hidden from the league competition.

Kovač moved to Bayern in 2001. Over the next few years, he celebrated two double successes (2003, 2005) as well as World Cup success in 2001. The Croatian international (84 caps) then moved to Juventus. After being relegated to Serie B, he helped the Old Lady return to the top flight. In 2009, Kovač returned to the Bundesliga with Dortmund. He ended his career with Dinamo Zagreb.

Under his younger brother Niko Kovač, he was assistant coach at Bayern in 2018/2019. He is currently employed in the same role at BVB.

From youth player to top performer Emre Can

Born in Frankfurt, he first played for Eintracht. In 2009, he moved to Bayern's junior section. Can signed a professional contract in Munich for the 2012/13 season, but there was no way through for the young talent in the star ensemble

After one season, he followed the call of coach Jupp Heynckes. He immediately became a regular in Leverkusen. Liverpool signed him the following year. After four years with the Reds (167 games/14 goals), he moved to Juve in 2018. After a successful first season, the second was a season to forget. Can (48 caps for the DFB) has played for Borussia Dortmund since 2020. Can, who can play both in the center of midfield and in central defense, is not uncontroversial in sporting terms. However, the 31-year-old is held in high regard at the club as captain.

The German Brazilian Jorginho

Leverkusen signed Jorginho from Flamengo Rio de Janeiro in 1989. He was the first Brazilian international to play in the Bundesliga. The 1.75 meter tall Brazilian played for the Werkself for three years. Always hard-working and team-oriented, he played in the right couloir. After 87 games (9 goals), he moved to Bayern in 1992. Two years later, he won the championship with FCB on the last matchday of the season - partly because Jorginho scored in a 2-0 win against Schalke.

A few weeks later, Jorginho was crowned world champion with the Seleção in 1994. In 1995, after 67 games (6 goals), he moved to Japan. He played three seasons with Kashima Antlers before the 64-time international laced up his boots for São Paulo, Vasco da Gama and Fluminense in his home country.

From player to coach Niko Kovač

Niko Kovač - three years younger than his brother Robert - found his way to Leverkusen via Hertha BSC in 1996. He played for the Werkself for three years (77 games, 8 goals). Kovač finished runner-up in 1999. He then played for HSV for two seasons before the big Bayern lured him in 2001.

He won the World Cup with the Munich club and the double in 2003. However, the defensive midfielder had a difficult time overall and left after 34 appearances for FCB. After three seasons for Hertha, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg before ending his career in 2009.

He also began his coaching career with the Bulls. He was initially coach of the second team (as successor to Adi Hütter) before becoming assistant coach to current FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz in 2011. From 2013 to 2015, the 83-time international coached the Croatian A team. He signed for Frankfurt in 2016. Under Kovač, the team from Hesse played great football and won the DFB Cup in 2018.

The performances made Bayern sit up and take notice. Kovač returned to Säbener Strasse in 2018. Together with his brother and assistant Robert, he led FCB to the double. However, the Croatian brother duo called it a day in November 2019. Via Monaco and Wolfsburg, they ended up in Dortmund at the beginning of February this year.

The "warrior" in midfield Arturo Vidal

The Chilean came to Leverkusen from Colo Colo in 2007. With his combative style of play, the "warrior" struck fear into the hearts of his opponents. After four years at Bayer (117 games, 15 goals), the midfielder moved to Juventus Turin. He won four championships in a row with the Bianconeri, but also lost the Champions League final in 2015. He then signed a four-year contract with Bayern.

In his debut season with the German record champions, he won the double and celebrated the championship in the next two seasons. After 79 games (14 goals), he was transferred to Barça in 2018, before moving to Inter two years later. He returned to South America in 2022. He first played for Flamengo, winning the Copa Libertadores with the Brazilians. Via Athletico Paranaense, the now 37-year-old ended up back at Colo Colo, where the 144-time international still plays.

The captain Michael Ballack

With Kaiserslautern, the talented player unexpectedly became champion in 1998 (Ballack made a total of 16 appearances that season). Leverkusen signed the coveted midfielder in 1999. His star continued to rise at the Pillenklub. The goal-scoring model athlete with a strong header became a major figure in the Werkself. But it was Ballack, of all people, who shattered the almost certain championship dreams of 2000 with an own goal. Two years later, things got even worse. The team not only finished second in the Bundesliga, but also in the DFB Cup and the Champions League - "Vizekusen" was born.

He was then much more successful at Bayern. The "Capitano" won the double with FCB three times in four years (2003, 2005, 2006). At the age of 29, he ventured abroad. He won the league title with Chelsea in 2010. After four years with the Blues, the 98-time international (42 goals) returned to Leverkusen for another two years at the end of his career.

Noble technician Zé Roberto

After the Brazilian failed in his first European adventure with Real Madrid, Zé Roberto tried again in 1998 and joined Bayer. He played at Leverkusen for four years (113 games, 18 goals) and delighted the Leverkusen fans with his fine left foot. But a title was not in the cards. Together with Ballack, he moved to Munich in 2002, where trophies became the norm.

After four years together, the versatile Zé Roberto and Bayern do not reach an agreement, so he returns home to Santos for a season. But the Bayern chapter is not over yet. From 2007 to 2009, the crowd favorite worked his magic again at the Allianz Arena and won another double (2008). Once again, no agreement was reached on a further collaboration. After two seasons at HSV, he moved to Qatar before returning home in 2012. He first played for Porto Alegre, then the 84-time international went to Palmeiras São Paulo before Zé Roberto ended his career at Portuguesa.

The title hoarder Toni Kroos

Kroos' career began in the youth ranks of Hansa Rostock. Bayern brought him into their youth department in 2006. At the age of 17 years and 265 days, he made his debut for the professional team in 2007. However, as the talented youngster did not progress beyond the status of a supplementary player, he was loaned out to Leverkusen during the 2009 winter break.

After initial difficulties, the midfield strategist impressed during his one-and-a-half years with the Werkself and made another fresh start in Munich. At FCB, he was part of the treble team in 2013. In 2014, he moved to Real Madrid as a newly crowned world champion, which significantly increased his collection of titles. The 114-time international won the premier class a further five times with the Whites. The most successful German footballer (34 titles) ended his impressive career in 2024.

Bayern instead of Dortmund Paulo Sérgio

Leverkusen signed the Brazilian in 1993. The attacking player worked his magic for Bayer until 1997, scoring 47 goals in 121 games. After two years in Serie A (AS Roma), Paulo Sérgio returned to the Bundesliga in 1999. The 1994 world champion (2 brief appearances) turned down the better-paid Dortmund offer because he was already on the books at Bayern.

In Munich, he and compatriot Giovane Elber won the Champions League in 2001, two championships and a DFB Cup. After three seasons at Bayern, he moved to the United Arab Emirates before ending his career back home with Bahia.

Other players who played for both clubs: Landon Donovan, Mitchell Weiser and Alois Reinhardt.