In the search for Switzerland's most promising football talents, there is no getting around Alessandro Romano. The U20 international recently made his Serie A debut for AS Roma. In an interview with blue Sport, the 19-year-old reveals why Granit Xhaka is his role model.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of January, 19-year-old Swiss midfielder Alessandro Romano made his Serie A debut for AS Roma.

The young midfielder talks to blue Sport about his development and the loan move to Serie B: "I can gain experience here and learn to assert myself."

His great role model is national team captain Granit Xhaka. "I've looked up to him from a young age. I'm also left-footed like him and play in the same position," says Romano, who plays for the U20 national team. Show more

It's Epiphany, January 6. AS Roma are playing away against Lecce. 85 minutes have been played, the Romans are leading 2-0 and coach Gian Piero Gasperini makes his fourth change. He brings Alessandro Romano into the game.

The 19-year-old Swiss player, who normally plays for Roma's U20 team in the Primavera, is given a hand because many Roma players are missing on this day. Due to injuries, suspensions or because they are at the Africa Cup.

It is Romano's debut in Serie A. And that is not the only reason why it is a very special game for the midfielder. "It was in Lecce, my mother's home town, and on my father's birthday. That made it even more special," says Romano in an interview with blue Sport. "And then I also found out that I was the first Swiss player to ever play in a Roma jersey. I'm not making anything of it now, but it's certainly special."

Got his first minutes in Serie A in January: Alessandro Romano (left). imago

Just four days later, the young Swiss will be back in the professional squad. In the home match against Sassuolo, he was again substituted in the final minutes. "I have to say, that was impressive. In front of 60,000 fans at the Olimpico - I'll never forget that."

Loan move to Serie B is not a step backwards

His last appearances alongside Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and co. for the time being. Shortly after the Sassuolo game, the Romans announced that Romano would be loaned out to Serie B club Spezia Calcio until the end of the season, as planned since the end of December.

However, this is not a step backwards for the player from Winterthur. Quite the opposite. "Here I can gain experience every day at a high level in men's football and learn to assert myself. I want to get as many playing minutes as possible. I need that for the next steps in my development."

Romano is gaining match practice in adult football at Spezia. imago

Two days after his arrival in La Spezia, he was allowed to play for half an hour against Palermo, a week later for more than an hour and last weekend Romano played for the first time against Sampdoria. "A successful start," is how the U-Nat player sums it up.

The Romano family of footballers

Despite his young age, the teenager looks very mature. This is probably also due to the fact that he was more or less on his own as a 16-year-old. Back then, he left the youth section of FC Winterthur and ventured abroad. Away from his family, all on his own. Clubs from England, Germany and Italy courted him. "But when I was invited to Rome, I quickly knew that this was where my future lay."

However, the move was not easy. "It was very difficult in the first few months. But I was and still am in daily contact with my parents and siblings," explains Romano. He also receives frequent visits from his family. "My dad works in Turin and is often there when he has time off."

Umberto Romano was once head coach at FC Winterthur and worked on the staff of Lausanne and FCZ. He is currently employed by FC Torino. Keystone

Alessandro's father is Umberto Romano. Among other things, he was head coach at FC Winterthur (2017) and, together with Murat Ural, interim coach at FC Zurich for a few games following the departure of Bo Henriksen at the start of 2024. Umberto Romano is currently second assistant coach at FC Torino. Brother Luca (21) plays for SC Kriens in the Promotion League.

National team captain Granit Xhaka as a great role model

The Romanos are a real footballing family. With Alessandro as a diamond in the rough, striving for a great career. At the moment, he is fully focused on his development at Spezia Calcio. Like every young footballer, however, he naturally dreams of titles and trophies - and of playing many games for the national team.

Romano has been playing for the Swiss national team since the U16s. He was captain of the U18 and U19 national teams and played his first game for the U20s in October. He describes himself as a "young leader". "I'm not someone who shouts on the pitch. But I try to approach my teammates, even off the pitch. If things aren't going as they should on the pitch, I can also let them know loudly."

A born leader, like his great role model: Granit Xhaka. "I've looked up to him from a young age. I'm also left-footed like him and play in the same position. But above all, I admire Xhaka's leadership on the pitch," enthuses Romano, who also has an Italian passport. "But I watch a lot of football in general and watch the players who play in my position. You can always learn something from the top players."

