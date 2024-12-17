The first half of the Super League season is over and the winter break is about a month away. But who was the best player of the first half of the season? At blue Sport, we don't quite agree.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first half of the Super League season is over. FC Lugano has spent the winter at the top of the table.

For editor-in-chief blue Sport Andreas Böni, Lugano's Renato Steffen was the best player of the first half of the season.

blue Sport expert Alex Frei has a different opinion: he was particularly impressed by a young player from Lausanne-Sport. Show more

In the blue Sport program Sport kompakt, presenter Gianni Wyler and editor-in-chief blue Sport Andreas Böni look back on the Super League first half of the season together with expert Alex Frei. For Böni, Lugano (winter champions) and Lausanne (3rd place) are among the positive surprises of this first half of the season.

For Böni, there can only be one best player of the first half of the season: Renato Steffen. The 33-year-old winger from FC Lugano scored 10 goals in 14 games (7 goals, 3 assists). Böni adds: "He earns around a million a year, but was worth every penny."

Alex Frei, who joined in, does not entirely agree with Böni that it is a clear case of who was the most convincing. For Frei, a Lausanne youngster was the best player in the first half of the season: Alvyn Sanches, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 18 games. Frei explains: "There is no such thing as old or young, if I had to choose, I would say Sanches was a tad better because he is younger." Steffen had played an outstanding first half of the season, but Sanches was a player he simply liked, said Frei.

