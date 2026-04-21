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Contract extended until 2029 Tholot remains coach of FC Sion

SDA

21.4.2026 - 14:10

Didier Tholot, Christian and Barthelemy Constantin (from left to right) go into the next season together
Didier Tholot, Christian and Barthelemy Constantin (from left to right) go into the next season together
Keystone

Didier Tholot extends his contract as coach of FC Sion. The French coach signs until June 2029, and his entire coaching staff will also remain in Valais

Keystone-SDA

21.04.2026, 14:10

21.04.2026, 14:15

Tholot, who once played for Sion himself, was already coach of the French-speaking Swiss club in 2003, 2009 and 2015. In total, he coached FC Sion in 250 games during these tenures.

Club president Christian Constantin said at a media conference on Tuesday about the contract extension: "He has managed to structure and develop the team. I hope that this path will continue." In addition to Tholot, the contract of general manager Marco Degennaro was also extended until June 2031.

Sion are currently in 5th place in the table and can hope to play in Europe next season.

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