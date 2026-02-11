Thomas Frank is no longer coach at Tottenham Keystone

The 2-1 defeat against Newcastle is one defeat too many. Tottenham part ways with their coach Thomas Frank.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tottenham have parted company with coach Thomas Frank one day after the 2-1 defeat in the Premier League against Newcastle United. This was the London club's reaction to their poor season.

The coach was given the time and support he needed to shape the future together. "However, based on the results and performances, the board has decided that a change is necessary at this point in the season," Spurs announced.

The home defeat against Newcastle saw Tottenham slip to 16th place in the table. After 26 match days, the Europa League winners are only five points clear of the relegation zone. The hapless Frank only took over Spurs last summer. It remains to be seen who will coach the club in the future.