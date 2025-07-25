Will Thomas Müller soon be playing in the USA? Sven Hoppe/dpa

What's next for Thomas Müller? Now the 2014 world champion has spoken out himself. He will leave Europe, and the long-serving Bayern professional already has a clear preference.

Thomas Müller has confirmed that he will continue his active career as a footballer and is flirting with a move to North America. "The MLS is an interesting league, especially in view of the World Cup in America," said the 35-year-old during a promotional shoot in a video published by "Bild".

The TV channel Sky had reported that Müller would soon be signing a contract in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA. Müller now said: "I still want to play football - and that's why I've decided to keep playing no matter what. I will continue to be a footballer." The 2014 world champion made it clear that Europe does not play a role in his plans.

Müller: Still loves the football stage

"It will definitely be an experience abroad, I'm really looking forward to it. That's why I'm curious. When you leave Bayern, the conditions are different. I'm relaxed and yet I'm starting to get the tingling sensation," said Müller, who has not been offered a new contract at his favorite club FC Bayern. He still loves the football stage and the pressure of having to perform.

After a quarter of a century - with 13 league titles, six DFB Cup victories and two Champions League triumphs - an era is coming to an end at FC Bayern. Müller has only ever played for Munich as a professional.

Müller like Schweinsteiger once was?

It was then unclear for a long time whether the crowd favorite would end his career or try again at another club. The MLS, which has been home to a number of stars of mature footballing age for years, appears to be an attractive alternative. Müller had recently flirted with "more distant and exotic countries" as possible destinations.

Former Bayern star Bastian Schweinsteiger once ended his career in the USA. Müller's former DFB teammate Marco Reus is currently also active and successful at LA Galaxy in what is probably the last stage of his career. Superstar Lionel Messi is playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.