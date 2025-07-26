  1. Residential Customers
Bayern legend moves to the MSL Thomas Müller continues overseas

SDA

26.7.2025 - 21:51

Thomas Müller will continue his career overseas. The 35-year-old long-serving Bayern Munich player revealed this in a video on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 21:51

26.07.2025, 22:18

The 131-time German international has not yet revealed which club he will join.

Müller posted a video on Saturday in which he sits on a folding chair with a cowboy hat on the Isar. He wrote: "Then it's off across the pond."

According to Bild, Müller is set to sign a contract in the North American MLS for the current and upcoming 2026 seasons. It is not yet known which club he will join.

As expected, Thomas Müller is heading across the pond - but it is not yet known which club he will join
As expected, Thomas Müller is heading across the pond - but it is not yet known which club he will join
Keystone

