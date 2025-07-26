Thomas Müller will continue his career overseas. The 35-year-old long-serving Bayern Munich player revealed this in a video on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 131-time German international has not yet revealed which club he will join.

Müller posted a video on Saturday in which he sits on a folding chair with a cowboy hat on the Isar. He wrote: "Then it's off across the pond."

According to Bild, Müller is set to sign a contract in the North American MLS for the current and upcoming 2026 seasons. It is not yet known which club he will join.