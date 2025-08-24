  1. Residential Customers
MLS Thomas Müller defeats Roman Bürki on his debut in the starting eleven

SDA

24.8.2025 - 07:44

In his typical style: Thomas Müller lets his emotions run free after the winning goal
In his typical style: Thomas Müller lets his emotions run free after the winning goal
Keystone

Thomas Müller is the celebrated man in Vancouver Whitecaps' 3:2 home win over St. Louis City in the MLS.

Keystone-SDA

24.08.2025, 07:44

24.08.2025, 08:18

The long-serving Bayern player converted a foul penalty against Roman Bürki in the 14th minute of stoppage time on his debut for the Canadians.

Müller had already scored on his 30-minute MLS debut a week ago against Houston (1:1), but his goal was disallowed due to offsides. Now the 2014 world champion, who led his new team as captain, struck again in the closing stages - this time there was no doubt about the winning goal.

Vancouver turned the game around after trailing twice. For the visitors, Bern goalkeeper Roman Bürki had to be beaten once (by Ben White) with a foul penalty before the break.

