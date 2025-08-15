Thomas Müller remains Thomas Müller - even in new surroundings far away Keystone

After leaving Bayern Munich, Thomas Müller has to find his feet in a new environment for the first time in his professional life. He is taking his first steps in Vancouver.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There's no need to worry about Thomas Müller - even after moving from Munich to the west coast of Canada. "For me, it's always been about being myself. That's what I'll be here too," said the 35-year-old former international when he was officially introduced as a player for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian metropolis.

Müller is also a professional entertainer in English, cracking jokes at his press conference in front of numerous sponsors and supporters of the club as naturally and often as the German public knows him. "I was used to playing football. Now I play soccer," he joked right at the start.

"Läberkäs" included

Nevertheless, many of Müller's sentences contain the usual dose of wisdom and analysis for which he is known. He knows how to vacuum and clean an apartment, he replies when asked about the biggest challenges now that he is living abroad for the first time without his familiar surroundings. "I've always been very curious in my life and have always loved not only working with people, but also spending time with them. That's why I don't feel foreign here at all. In fact, I think I'll feel at home here very quickly."

He also has access to real "Läberkäs", he said, referring to the catering company run by a German woman, which set up a buffet with pretzels and other Bavarian delicacies to welcome him. "It has to be said that Bavarian cuisine was not necessarily created for competitive sport, at least not for modern sport," joked Müller. "But you can still enjoy it from time to time. In any case, I'm glad that I have a place to go here and don't have to have anything sent to me from Germany."

At the airport, Müller was greeted by a delegation from the Musqueam tribe with a traditional drum march, and at the press conference he was presented with an eagle feather and a handmade headband from the Squamish tribe - all in front of around 200 people. "There's more going on here than on any election night. No Canadian politician is anywhere near as big as him," said a Canadian cameraman.

So Müller is embarking on the adventure he was looking for in Canada - without losing sight of what brings him the most joy. An adventure is "only exciting if you can fight for titles," said the record-breaking FC Bayern player, who is parting with his number 25 and will wear the number 13 on his back in Vancouver, as he does with the national team. Müller is convinced that there is a chance of a successful trip to a foreign country. "There is a chance of winning titles. Not just this year, but next year too."

On course for the play-offs

The Whitecaps are in second place in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer and thus on course for the play-offs; in the Canadian Championship, which is played separately, the team is in the semi-finals and "is well on the way to becoming Canadian champions for the fourth time in a row. That has never happened before," as Axel Schuster proudly emphasized. The German manager with a past at FC Schalke and FSV Mainz has been in charge as sports director in Vancouver for almost six years. He believes that "the city, team and fans have earned the biggest transfer in their history and the attention that comes with it".

"But we didn't sign Thomas because of the attention. But because he will help the team." The very first conversation between Schuster, Müller and coach Jesper Sörensen was long and intense about Müller's role in the team. "I quickly realized that he wasn't interested in money, but in football," Schuster told the German Press Agency. "It doesn't bother him that we're a small club. It doesn't bother him that we play on artificial turf. He's really interested in football and our idea of it."

Müller likes Sörensen - even on the first day of meeting him, their interaction is so familiar that the German gives the Dane a powerful shoulder massage on stage. Müller feels comfortable in his new surroundings. "Throughout my career, I've always managed to adapt relatively quickly to my surroundings. My teams, even though I've always stayed with Bayern, and my teammates have always changed. The style of football has changed and I've always found my niches to be important for the team."