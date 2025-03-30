At Bayern, Thomas Müller is mostly just a reserve player. Keystone

FC Bayern without Thomas Müller - that is actually unthinkable. But the club icon's time is coming to an end. Already this summer?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Müller's time at FC Bayern Munich is coming to an end.

According to media reports, the 35-year-old's contract, which expires in the summer, will not be extended.

Müller has been at the club for 25 years and has won numerous titles with Bayern, including the Champions League twice. This season he is often only a supplementary player. Show more

There are increasing signs that Thomas Müller's great career at FC Bayern Munich could come to an end in the summer. After the "Bild", the "Kicker" also reports that there will be no new contract for the club icon. According to the report, there was already a discussion between sporting director Max Eberl and the player's side around two weeks ago, in which Müller is said to have been informed of the decision. Müller is said to have hoped for another season.

"Surprising news"

Müller had not commented on the way out of the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening after the 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli. After sporting director Christoph Freund referred to talks with Müller and other professionals with expiring contracts, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen did not reveal any details either.

"Christoph has said everything. We are talking to players. That is indeed surprising news," said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen ironically. "I think that's the big breaking news. We are in talks with players. I am astonished."

For FC Bayern, the Müller personnel case is a very special one. On the one hand, the club legend is important as a success factor and great personality. On the other hand, the 35-year-old is no longer a regular and is one of the top earners. Sports director Max Eberl is being urged to reduce salary costs. Especially as he has already extended the contracts of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies on a long-term basis and with corresponding costs.

Bayern hopeful: Tie Müller to club after career

Müller has been with FC Bayern since July 1, 2000. His well over 700 competitive matches for the Munich club make him the club's record player. After two Champions League triumphs, twelve German championships and six cup wins are special title marks for the crowd favorite.

The second final dahoam on May 31 this year would be of outstanding importance to him. Thirteen years ago, he and FC Bayern lost dramatically to Chelsea FC. FC Bayern hope that Müller can be tied to the club beyond the end of the season. Whether Müller would then continue his career abroad remains to be seen. This can be ruled out for the Bundesliga.