Thomas Müller celebrates his farewell to Bayern with the championship trophy - and a cockatoo. Keystone

A quarter of a century of Bavarian football history is coming to an end. Thomas Müller celebrates one last time with the championship trophy and says goodbye after a beer shower. With humor, but without Wirtz.

Thomas Müller had one more. Dripping wet after beer showers and with an Ultras scarf around his neck, the Bayern legend did not cause tears during his farewell words, but in typical Müller style caused great laughter. With a joke and a pinch of black humor, the 35-year-old said goodbye to the Munich fans after his last emotional home game in his favorite stadium. Müller looks back with gratitude on a picture-book Bavarian career.

Partying deep into the night

"I loved being the modern gladiator, the show a bit too, of course. But I'm also looking forward to what's to come. Even if it can't be half as nice as what has been," said Müller. "Now it's time to celebrate. I love you all." The party ended deep into the night in a noble bar in the Alte Börse in Munich's city center.

Müller repeatedly threw kissing hands in the air on this memorable evening, on which Bayern celebrated their cult footballer and kept quiet about dream player Florian Wirtz. Mom Klaudia pulled out her smartphone alongside dad Gerhard to capture the moving moment.

Meanwhile, wife Lisa was not seen in the stadium or at the party later on. In contrast to an enigmatic champion cockatoo, which coach Vincent Kompany placed on the podium.

"Thomas will be missed in the dressing room and at the club"

At the many beer showers before the stars' big lawn party with their families, all-winner Müller took center stage. Club greats Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge toasted with a beer in the VIP stand after the 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, while captain Manuel Neuer was the first on the pitch to shower Müller with wheat beer.

"We will all miss him very much," said Neuer of his 2014 World Cup-winning teammate. "Thomas will be missed in the dressing room and by the club."

Distracted by all the celebrations and emotions, Joshua Kimmich had to listen to his father retell the Müller joke about a man whose wife withholds his favorite cake from him on his deathbed. Such a departure and this humor "absolutely" suited his colleague, said Kimmich. "He will of course be sorely missed as a player, but also as a guy, as a person." Kompany said he was "thrilled" by Müller's importance to FC Bayern: "That will have an eternal effect."

Will Müller overtake Kroos?

Müller's 750th competitive match for FC Bayern was his last home game. His Bundesliga career comes to an end next weekend, when the star ensemble will head to the town hall balcony for their next celebration. After a quarter of a century of Bavarian football history, Müller's Munich era will finally come to an end after the Club World Cup in the USA from June 14 to July 13. Perhaps with a very last title, with which Müller would overtake former team-mate Toni Kroos as the most successful trophy collector.

And after that? "I don't think he'll stop. I think he will still play and then maybe he will get to know the world," said sporting director Max Eberl. "And then maybe at some point he'll stand here and say: Okay, I'm here now."

Müller could take on "almost all roles" at FC Bayern, said Eberl, who arrived at the stadium in traditional costume, in high spirits. "He can become sports director, he can become sports director. Thomas Müller is an icon at FC Bayern and if he wants to and can take this path at some point, then we'll see what interests him."

Tough Wirtz poker on the horizon

Müller is definitely interested in ensuring that the club close to his heart remains top class. "I appeal to everyone who will be here in the next few years: Work your asses off, this is something bigger than you can imagine," said Müller, formulating his legacy to other Bayern generations around Jamal Musiala.

Will the Leverkusen super-footballer Wirtz be one of them in the future? Allegedly, the 22-year-old does not want to move to Manchester City, Real Madrid or anyone else - but only to Munich. A tough transfer poker is in the offing. There is talk of divergent ideas of 100 million (Bayern) and 150 million euros (Leverkusen).

Eberl evaded questions about an alleged agreement with Wirtz. "I don't want to answer that with a yes or no, because at the moment my focus is on the championship celebrations and having fun today and not on the 25/26 season," said the 51-year-old. However, Eberl said that they wanted to "change the squad a bit" in order to "then attack all three titles."

Kane kisses the trophy - the wife prefers to keep her distance

That is also the big goal of Harry Kane, who, alongside Michael Olise as scorer, provided the winning backdrop in honor of Müller, whom he praised as a "legend". After a seemingly endless wait, he kissed his first trophy in the red, white and gold confetti.

"It was a weight on my shoulders and it's nice that it's gone now," said England's national team captain, who was taken aback by the beer shower despite his preparation. "It was colder than I thought it would be, I was freezing when I was wet. My wife stayed away from me afterwards because it smelled so much like beer."

What will become of the cockatoo?

The champion cockatoo certainly got a few splashes of beer too. The porcelain figurine that the Bayern stars had taken from the posh Käfer restaurant at the title party a week ago was the surprising eye-catcher on the championship podium.

"The story will come out at some point," said Kompany about the figurine, which brought a mischievous grin to all the protagonists. Perhaps the secret will be revealed next Sunday at the balcony party on Marienplatz.