300th goal of his career Thomas Müller wins first title with Vancouver

SDA

Thomas Müller leads the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the Canadian championship.
Thomas Müller leads the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the Canadian championship.
Less than two months after moving overseas, Thomas Müller can already celebrate his first title: the long-time Bayern professional wins the Canadian championship with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Müller played a key role in the 4:2 victory over local rivals Vancouver FC with a goal and an assist. With 36 titles to his name, the 2014 world champion is now the most successful German footballer ahead of his long-time teammate Toni Kroos.

Müller gave the team from the North American professional league MLS an early lead with an assist in the 5th minute. In the 10th minute, he converted a foul penalty to make it 2-0 - it was also the 300th goal of his professional career.

