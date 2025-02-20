Lothar Matthäus believes that Thomas Müller was undervalued in his mini appearance against Celtic Glasgow. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern star Thomas Müller played virtually no part in the 1:1 draw against Celtic Glasgow. He was only substituted a few seconds before the end. Lothar Matthäus finds this incomprehensible.

DPA dpa

Bayern star Thomas Müller's brief Champions League appearance in the play-off second leg against Celtic Glasgow (1:1) "shocked" Lothar Matthäus, in his own words. "That's a humiliation. It made me sad and I feel sorry for him," said the Sky pundit.

Müller only came on as a substitute for Jamal Musiala in the 95th minute against the Scots. His appearance on the pitch lasted just 24 seconds, according to Sky Sport. FC Bayern's draw against the Scottish champions was only saved by a late goal from Alphonso Davies in stoppage time. Munich had won the first leg in Glasgow 2:1.

Matthäus emphasized that Müller should not have to put up with such treatment. "He is one of the greatest and most successful players of all time. So the coach can take another player for those few seconds."

Müller's contract in Munich expires at the end of the season. Whether there will be an extension is still open. "If that's the perspective for the future, then he should do something else," advised Matthäus. He himself would have felt "stupid" in Müller's position.

Will Müller soon catch up with Messi?

On the other hand, Müller has increased his number of appearances in the top flight to 160 with his mini outing. This puts him just three games behind third-placed Lionel Messi (163 CL appearances; Barcelona 149, PSG 14).

However, there is a gap to Iker Casillas (177 CL appearances; Real 150, Porto 27) and Cristiano Ronaldo (183 CL appearances; Real 101, Juve 23, Man Utd 59) that will be difficult to close. After all, no player has played as many games for one club as Müller.

However, it is unrealistic that the Bayern legend will be able to extend his position in the all-time goalscoring charts. With 56 goals, Müller is tied with Ruud van Nistelrooy in 6th place, ahead of former Real star Raul with 71 goals.

The record goalscorers in the Champions League