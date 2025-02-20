  1. Residential Customers
Matthäus attacks Kompany Thomas Müller's substitution in the 95th minute was a "humiliation"

dpa

20.2.2025 - 09:33

Lothar Matthäus believes that Thomas Müller was undervalued in his mini appearance against Celtic Glasgow.
Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern star Thomas Müller played virtually no part in the 1:1 draw against Celtic Glasgow. He was only substituted a few seconds before the end. Lothar Matthäus finds this incomprehensible.

DPA

20.02.2025, 09:39

Bayern star Thomas Müller's brief Champions League appearance in the play-off second leg against Celtic Glasgow (1:1) "shocked" Lothar Matthäus, in his own words. "That's a humiliation. It made me sad and I feel sorry for him," said the Sky pundit.

Celtic sniff a sensation. Davies sends Bayern into the last 16 deep into injury time

Celtic sniff a sensationDavies sends Bayern into the last 16 deep into injury time

Müller only came on as a substitute for Jamal Musiala in the 95th minute against the Scots. His appearance on the pitch lasted just 24 seconds, according to Sky Sport. FC Bayern's draw against the Scottish champions was only saved by a late goal from Alphonso Davies in stoppage time. Munich had won the first leg in Glasgow 2:1.

Matthäus emphasized that Müller should not have to put up with such treatment. "He is one of the greatest and most successful players of all time. So the coach can take another player for those few seconds."

Müller's contract in Munich expires at the end of the season. Whether there will be an extension is still open. "If that's the perspective for the future, then he should do something else," advised Matthäus. He himself would have felt "stupid" in Müller's position.

Will Müller soon catch up with Messi?

On the other hand, Müller has increased his number of appearances in the top flight to 160 with his mini outing. This puts him just three games behind third-placed Lionel Messi (163 CL appearances; Barcelona 149, PSG 14).

However, there is a gap to Iker Casillas (177 CL appearances; Real 150, Porto 27) and Cristiano Ronaldo (183 CL appearances; Real 101, Juve 23, Man Utd 59) that will be difficult to close. After all, no player has played as many games for one club as Müller.

However, it is unrealistic that the Bayern legend will be able to extend his position in the all-time goalscoring charts. With 56 goals, Müller is tied with Ruud van Nistelrooy in 6th place, ahead of former Real star Raul with 71 goals.

The record goalscorers in the Champions League

The Champions League record goalscorers
The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>1st Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>2. Lionel Messi</strong>: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>3. Robert Lewandowski</strong>: 103 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 103 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

Image: KEYSTONE

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>4. Karim Benzema</strong>: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>5. Raúl González Blanco</strong>: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Thomas Müller</strong>: 56 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

6. Thomas Müller: 56 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Ruud van Nistelrooy</strong>: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Kylian Mbappé</strong>: 54 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

8. Kylian Mbappé: 54 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>9. Thierry Henry</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

9. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Andriy Shevchenko</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Erling Haaland</strong>: 49 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

12. Erling Haaland: 49 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Mohamed Salah:</strong> 47 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

12. Mohamed Salah: 47 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>14. Filippo Inzaghi:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>15. Didier Drogba</strong>: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>16. Neymar:</strong> 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Antoine Griezmann</strong>: 42 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

17. Antoine Griezmann: 42 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Alessandro Del Piero</strong>: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>19. Sergio Agüero</strong>: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

19. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Harry Kane</strong>: 36 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

20. Harry Kane: 36 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

Image: Imago

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Edinson Cavani</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>22. Fernando Morientes</strong>: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

22. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>23. Arjen Robben</strong>: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Kakà:</strong> 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Wayne Rooney:</strong> 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Samuel Eto'o</strong>: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

Image: Keystone

