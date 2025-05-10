Thomas Stamm gets promoted with Dynamo Dresden Keystone

Thomas Stamm has promoted Dynamo Dresden to the Bundesliga 2.

Despite a 1-0 defeat in Mannheim on the penultimate matchday, the 42-year-old Swiss coach can no longer be displaced from the promotion places with the third-division club from Saxony.

Dresden last played in the second-highest league in 2021/22. Stamm took over the coaching job this season, coming from the second team of SC Freiburg. After his first coaching stint with Winterthur's U18s, the Schaffhausen native spent two years as assistant coach of the Swiss U16 national team.

Cup finalists Arminia Bielefeld have been confirmed as the second promoted team following defeats by rivals Saarbrücken and Hansa Rostock.