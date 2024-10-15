Media: Thomas Tuchel becomes new England national team coach - Gallery Thomas Tuchel celebrated his greatest success as a club coach with an English club. Image: dpa Thomas Tuchel will now be reunited with Harry Kane at the Three Lions. Image: dpa Thomas Tuchel is now set to finally lead England to a major title. Image: dpa Media: Thomas Tuchel becomes new England national team coach - Gallery Thomas Tuchel celebrated his greatest success as a club coach with an English club. Image: dpa Thomas Tuchel will now be reunited with Harry Kane at the Three Lions. Image: dpa Thomas Tuchel is now set to finally lead England to a major title. Image: dpa

From now on, the motherland of football will probably be relying on a German. According to media reports, former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract as England's national coach.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you According to consistent media reports, Thomas Tuchel will become the new England national team coach.

After the European Championship, the English Football Association parted company with long-serving national coach Gareth Southgate. Since then, Lee Carsley has been in office as interim coach.

Tuchel most recently coached Bayern Munich, but had to leave at the end of last season. Show more

According to media reports, Thomas Tuchel is to become the new England national team coach. The 51-year-old is said to have agreed a contract with the English FA, as reported by the "Times", "Mirror" and "Bild", among others. The former coach of Chelsea FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern, among others, would be the first German to hold the most important coaching post in the motherland of football.

Clear goals: World Cup and home European Championships

Tuchel is expected to lead England to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. It was initially unclear whether his contract would also run until the 2028 European Championship, which England will co-host. In the best-case scenario, Tuchel should bring the Three Lions their first major title since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Tuchel would not be England's first foreign coach, but the third after the Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson (January 2001 to July 2006), who recently died of cancer, and the Italian Fabio Capello (December 2007 to February 2012). However, he would be the first coach from the country of one of England's biggest arch-rivals.

"Tuchel is an old acquaintance to English fans after coaching Chelsea for 17 months between 2021 and 2022," wrote the British Daily Mail before his new appointment. Tuchel took over Chelsea FC in January 2021 and immediately led them to Champions League glory. The Blues beat Manchester City 1:0 in the English final thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz.

Carsley counted out after defeat to Greece

After finishing third in the Premier League the following season, however, Tuchel and Chelsea got off to a bad start with consequences. In September 2022, the club parted ways with the German coach, who then ended up at Bayern after a time-out. His contract there was terminated after last season, and speculation about new engagements was rife from then on.

The post of England national team coach became vacant after the European Championships, after Gareth Southgate's eight-year tenure came to an end. Lee Carsley took over on an interim basis, but the recent 2-1 defeat to Greece in the Nations League at the venerable Wembley Stadium had taken its toll.

At the Three Lions, Tuchel will now celebrate a reunion with captain Harry Kane, who already played under him at Bayern. It remains to be seen when the next clash between the two footballing nations of Germany and England will take place. The last meeting to date took place in September 2022 in the Nations League, with the match in London ending 3-3.

