FC Basel lose the play-off second leg in Copenhagen 0:2 and thus miss out on a place in the league phase of the Champions League. The FCB players in the individual critique.
Goal
Marwin Hitz
After his mistake in the first leg, he is back on top of his game and saves everything there is to save. Absolutely powerless when conceding goals.
Defense
Dominik Schmid
Strong in tackles and always gets involved up front. At 0:1 he loses sight of Cornelius, the goalscorer, so Schmid is at least partly to blame. Strong, however, how he prepared several FCB chances with his crosses.
Defense
Adrian Leon Barisic
Wins many duels, but one or two misplaced passes creep in. And then, in the final phase, he tackles far too impetuously - penalty, 2:0 for Copenhagen, the decision.
Defense
Nicolas Vouilloz
Moves into the starting eleven for the suspended Adjetey. Relying too heavily on Schmid for the goal to make it 0-1, he was unable to intervene when Cornelius went for the header. Not always on top of his game afterwards either.
Defense
Keigo Tsunemoto
The Basel Duracell bunny. Runs up and down the right flank. Plays with a lot of heart, sometimes lacks a bit of cleverness.
Midfield
Metinho
Doesn't shy away from taking risks when he dribbles into his own penalty area. That doesn't always go well. But his technique is immensely important in Basel's build-up play.
Midfield
Léo Leroy
Hard-working and defiant. Always tries to get the game going. One of the best on the pitch. Only the last pass, the brilliant idea, is missing.
Midfield
Philip Otele
The most conspicuous Basel player in the first half hour, after that there is not much to see of him.
Midfield
Xherdan Shaqiri
Searches for the ball, almost every FCB attack runs through him. Has some good ideas, but his colleagues don't always switch gears in the same way as Shaq. Misses the best chance to equalize in the 56th minute.
Midfield
Marin Soticek
Basel's weakest player in the first leg and also fails to make a real impression in the second leg. Before the goal to make it 0-1, he leaves far too much space for the man who provided the assist.
Striker
Moritz Broschinski
The new signing is preferred to Ajeti. The precise coordination with Shaqiri is still missing. Broschinski gets his shot away several times, but can't force his luck.
Substitute players
From the 68th minute for Broschinski
Albian Ajeti
Too short an appearance for a rating.
From 79th minute for Soticek
Junior Zé
Too short an intervention for a rating.
From 79th minute for Leroy
Koba Koindredi
Too short an intervention for a rating.
Midfield
Kaio Eduardo
Too short for a rating.