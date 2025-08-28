  1. Residential Customers
Champions League dream shattered Three Basel players unsatisfactory - the FCB grades for the defeat in Copenhagen

Jan Arnet

28.8.2025

FC Basel lose the play-off second leg in Copenhagen 0:2 and thus miss out on a place in the league phase of the Champions League. The FCB players in the individual critique.

28.08.2025, 08:00

Note:  4.5

Goal

Marwin Hitz

After his mistake in the first leg, he is back on top of his game and saves everything there is to save. Absolutely powerless when conceding goals.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Dominik Schmid

Strong in tackles and always gets involved up front. At 0:1 he loses sight of Cornelius, the goalscorer, so Schmid is at least partly to blame. Strong, however, how he prepared several FCB chances with his crosses.

Note:  3.5

Defense

Adrian Leon Barisic

Wins many duels, but one or two misplaced passes creep in. And then, in the final phase, he tackles far too impetuously - penalty, 2:0 for Copenhagen, the decision.

Grade:  4

Defense

Nicolas Vouilloz

Moves into the starting eleven for the suspended Adjetey. Relying too heavily on Schmid for the goal to make it 0-1, he was unable to intervene when Cornelius went for the header. Not always on top of his game afterwards either.

Grade:  4

Defense

Keigo Tsunemoto

The Basel Duracell bunny. Runs up and down the right flank. Plays with a lot of heart, sometimes lacks a bit of cleverness.

Choke attack against Tsunemoto. Should Copenhagen's match-winner have been sent off?

Choke attack against TsunemotoShould Copenhagen's match-winner have been sent off?

Grade:  4

Midfield

Metinho

Doesn't shy away from taking risks when he dribbles into his own penalty area. That doesn't always go well. But his technique is immensely important in Basel's build-up play.

Grade:  5

Midfield

Léo Leroy

Hard-working and defiant. Always tries to get the game going. One of the best on the pitch. Only the last pass, the brilliant idea, is missing.

Grade:  4

Midfield

Philip Otele

The most conspicuous Basel player in the first half hour, after that there is not much to see of him.

Grade:  4.5

Midfield

Xherdan Shaqiri

Searches for the ball, almost every FCB attack runs through him. Has some good ideas, but his colleagues don't always switch gears in the same way as Shaq. Misses the best chance to equalize in the 56th minute.

Grade:  3

Midfield

Marin Soticek

Basel's weakest player in the first leg and also fails to make a real impression in the second leg. Before the goal to make it 0-1, he leaves far too much space for the man who provided the assist.

Grade:  3.5

Striker

Moritz Broschinski

The new signing is preferred to Ajeti. The precise coordination with Shaqiri is still missing. Broschinski gets his shot away several times, but can't force his luck.

Substitute players

Note: 

From the 68th minute for Broschinski

Albian Ajeti

Too short an appearance for a rating.

Note: 

From 79th minute for Soticek

Junior Zé

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: 

From 79th minute for Leroy

Koba Koindredi

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Kaio Eduardo

Too short for a rating.

Comments on the game

