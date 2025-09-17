Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti hopes for help from above Keystone

Wednesday's Super League fixtures are Lugano - Lausanne-Sport and Sion - Servette. Of this quartet, only Sion have made a good start to the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lugano against Lausanne-Sport can be described as a crisis summit. Both teams have won only one of their first five league games this season and have just three points to their name.

Much more could have been expected from Lugano in particular. However, the southern Ticino side have been in trouble for a long time. Last season, they topped the table after 21 rounds, but then began to plummet. Since then, Lugano have celebrated just five wins in 23 Super League games (15 defeats) over the course of the season - three points from the first five games of the season is a negative record for the club in the top division. Nevertheless, those responsible have so far stuck with coach Mattia Croci-Torti, whose contract was extended until 2028 in January.

Lausanne-Sport suffered their fourth championship defeat in a row on Sunday at Grasshoppers (1:3), whereupon new coach Peter Zeidler sounded the alarm and described the situation as first. Both teams are therefore in urgent need of a sense of achievement. To achieve this, they need to improve their efficiency, especially Lugano, who have only scored five times despite having an "expected goals" rating of 9 - more than any other team. The Bianconeri have won five of their last six home games against Lausanne, although they lost the last one 4-1.

Servette, who have always finished the past three seasons in the top three (twice in second place), are still winless and lie second-last in the table with two points. It is Geneva's weakest start to a season for 13 years (2012/13). The change of coach from Thomas Häberli to Jocelyn Gourvennec has not yet had the desired effect.

The situation is different for Sion, who are in 5th place with ten points and have the second-best defense in the league behind leaders St. Gallen (4) with five goals conceded. The last four duels in Valais between Sion and Servette have all ended in draws. Geneva's last defeat against Sion dates back to October 24, 2021. Since then, they have won three times in addition to six draws.