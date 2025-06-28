According to the police, three people were injured during the concert by US rock star Bruce Springsteen in the FC Schalke 04 stadium. (archive picture) Keystone

Three people were injured by a falling object at a Bruce Springsteen concert in the FC Schalke 04 stadium. A piece of metal had come loose in the area of a video cube, the police announced on Saturday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 22-year-old woman from Koblenz, a 48-year-old man from Warendorf and a 50-year-old woman from Erlangen were injured as a result. The injured were taken to hospital by emergency services. The police confiscated the piece of metal, which was around 1.30 meters long and weighed several kilograms. According to initial investigations, it had come loose from an inner corner of the video cube.

According to the police, they were still investigating whether there was any further danger. The investigators were in contact with the organizer and FC Schalke 04. Safety in the arena was "the top priority for everyone involved", the police emphasized in their statement.

Bruce Springsteen is currently on tour in Europe. The concert in Gelsenkirchen was his last tour date in Germany.