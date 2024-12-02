  1. Residential Customers
Sent off against YB Three-match ban against St.Gallen's Noah Yannick

SDA

2.12.2024 - 13:06

The sending off has consequences. FC St. Gallen will have to do without defender Noah Yannick for longer in the championship.

02.12.2024, 13:06

02.12.2024, 13:19

The 20-year-old was shown the red card in the match against YB on Sunday after hitting his opponent Darian Males on the ankle with an open sole. The league classified the offense as "gross foul play with increased health risk" and punished the player with a three-match ban.

Servette's Timothé Cognat and Zurich's Umeh Emmanuel (two yellow cards) were also shown red cards last Super League weekend. Cognat will miss the next two games for Geneva, while Emmanuel must serve a one-match ban.

Noah Yannick of FC St. Gallen leaves the pitch after his red card in the match against YB.
Noah Yannick of FC St. Gallen leaves the pitch after his red card in the match against YB.
Picture: Keystone

SDA

