Juan José Perea does his team a disservice in Lugano Keystone

Juan José Perea will miss FC Zurich's next three Super League games following his red card in Lugano on Sunday.

SDA

Zurich's 24-year-old Colombian top scorer committed an assault following a provocation during the 4-1 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash in Ticino. He was sanctioned by the league on Monday with a three-match ban.

