What has the winter break brought and what does the second half of the Super League season promise? The answers to the most important questions.

When does the second half of the season start?

After a 34-day winter break, the 19th round continues this weekend. The top games will take place at the end of the matchday on Sunday at 4.30 pm: Leaders FC Lugano host their first rivals Basel and third-placed Lausanne-Sport host FC Luzern, who occupy 4th place.

In addition to the top four, fifth-placed Servette could also emerge as this season's "half-time champions". On Sunday evening, 19 of the 38 rounds have been played. The six participants in the Championship Group and the Relegation Group will be determined by Easter Monday. After that, five more rounds are scheduled. The last matches of the season before the promotion/relegation barrage between the penultimate team in the Super League and the second-placed team in the Challenge League will take place on Saturday, May 24.

What is the starting position?

The chances are good that it will remain exciting until the last round. After all, the top nine teams, from leaders Lugano to champions YB, are only separated by eight points. The title race and the hunt for the European Cup starting places are off to an ideal start. In addition to the champions, the runners-up will also qualify for the Champions League. The third-placed team in the Super League will play for a place in the Europa League. The fourth-placed team qualifies for the Conference League. The Cup winner secures a further qualification place (for the Europa League). The fight against direct relegation currently involves Winterthur, Grasshoppers and Yverdon.

Who has new coaches?

Three clubs are starting the second half of the season with a new coach. After Patrick Rahmen and long-term interim coach Joël Magnin, Young Boys are trying out a third coach this season. Giorgio Contini, the former assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin, has been recruited for the job. Yverdon-Sport replaced Alessandro Mangiarratti with Paolo Tramezzani and Winterthur Ognjen Zaric with Uli Forte. None of the new coaches will need time to settle in. Each of them has already gained plenty of experience in the Super League in the past.

Who scored transfer coups?

There were also two notable returnees among the players. The 56-time Swiss international Steven Zuber returned to Zurich after a good twelve years in Russia, Germany and Greece. Instead of GC, however, his club is now called FCZ. Christian Fassnacht, who grew up on the left bank of Lake Zurich, is back at YB after a year and a half in England's second-highest league at Norwich.

How long are transfers still possible?

Even though there have already been a number of departures and arrivals in the first half of January, the winter break has not yet brought any changes that would significantly alter the starting position. Alvyn Sanches, whose market value has recently risen from four to nine million euros according to the specialist portal transfermarkt.ch, is still under contract with Lausanne-Sport. Servette also still have their most valuable player in the squad in league top scorer Dereck Kutesa. The international transfer window closes in the major European leagues on February 3, in Switzerland two weeks later. There may still be a few squad changes before then.

What other highlights are coming up?

The quarter-finals of the Cup will take place at the end of February. These include Bellinzona - Lausanne-Sport, Biel - Lugano, Etoile Carouge - Basel and Zurich - Young Boys. Although YB will have two more European Cup matches, the Bernese are already without a chance of progressing in the Champions League. Lugano will be the only Swiss club to contest the knockout phase. The Ticino side will play in the round of 16 of the Conference League on March 6 and 13. The opponent has yet to be drawn.