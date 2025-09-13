Cheveyo Tsawa celebrates after his first goal Keystone

Servette cannot get out of its slump. The runners-up in the last Super League season conceded their third defeat in five games with a 2-0 loss at FCZ.

Servette have already changed their coach. Thomas Häberli paid the price for the poor results early on. But even under new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, the Geneva team has not yet managed a decisive turnaround. In Zurich, the will to get something out of the game, to force luck, was visible in the out-of-form Western Swiss. The only thing the visitors lacked was finishing luck.

In the opening quarter of an hour, both a header from Miroslav Stevanovic and a shot from the strong Florian Ayé landed on the edge of the goal. Other chances to score also went unused. It was not until the 80th minute that Servette scored from a corner kick by Yoan Severin. Too late to take anything worthwhile from Zurich.

The Zurich side proved much more efficient and were somewhat fortunately 2-0 ahead at the break thanks to two goals from young Cheveyo Tsawa. After the changeover, they initially failed to add a third goal and were left trembling after the final goal. Zurich's last notable actions were two sending-offs: against Mohamed Bangoura (84') and Ilan Sauter (96').

Telegram:

Zurich - Servette 2:1 (2:0)

13'141 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 28. Tsawa (Krasniqi) 1:0. 43. Tsawa 2:0. 80. Severin (Ayé) 2:1.

Zurich: Brecher; Comenencia, Gómez, Segura, Rodic (62. Sauter); Palacio; Emmanuel (88. Kamberi), Tsawa (75. Markelo), Krasniqi (75. Bangoura), Phaëton (88. Nvendo); Zuber.

Servette: Mall; Magnin (62. Srdanovic), Rouiller, Baron (85. Atangana), Njoh; Stevanovic, Fomba (71. Mazikou), Cognat, Antunes (71. Severin); Ayé, Mráz (62. Keyan Varela).

Comments: 84th red card for Bangoura (serious foul). 96th yellow-red card against Sauter. Cautions: 37th Fomba, 61st Rodic, 65th Sauter, 93rd Srdanovic.