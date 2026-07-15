European champion Spain is in the World Cup final—after dismantling the French, who had been so strong up to that point. Sixteen years after winning its first title, La Roja is showing that forging its own path is still the best way forward.

Sixteen years after winning its first World Cup title, Spain is once again aiming for the ultimate triumph—and in a way that seems completely at odds with the dominance of the superstars at this XXL tournament. While other teams rely on their biggest names, the European soccer champions have earned their return to a World Cup final in their own unique way. Here’s why:

The star is the team

Of course, no Spanish player gets as much attention from fans and the media as Lamine Yamal. The 19-year-old, who celebrated his birthday the day before the 2-0 win over France and then treated himself to the long-awaited trip to New York for the final, is his team’s biggest star. But he doesn’t dominate his team nearly as much as Lionel Messi does for Argentina, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham do for England, or Erling Haaland does for Norway. Nor does he influence the French team’s play as much as Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé do.

"We played against one of the best national teams, but they had to face the best team. We are a team," said coach Luis de la Fuente after Spain's display of dominance at the massive stadium in Dallas.

Spain is in the World Cup final—and its most famous player has managed a meager tally of one goal and one assist. Mikel Oyarzabal played a decisive role on the way to the final; his penalty kick that gave Spain the lead against France was already his fifth goal of this World Cup. However, the Real Sociedad pro would likely not make the top ten on any list of the most famous strikers. Nor would former Dortmund player Mikel Merino, who scored last-minute goals against Portugal and Belgium—as a substitute.

“We’re all working toward the same goal, not just that of one individual. I’ve never experienced such an exemplary group, both on and off the field. In the 47 days we spent together, we didn’t have a single problem,” de la Fuente praised.

Offense wins games; defense wins championships

The World Cup final is Spain’s eighth game in this XXL World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Goals conceded so far: one. While the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde to kick off the tournament was initially met with scorn and ridicule, the world has long since recognized that the European champions are playing an outstanding defensive tournament. Only Belgium managed to put pressure on Spain’s defenders a few times in the quarterfinals—and was the only team to score. And as the saying goes: Offense wins games, defense wins titles.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon set a World Cup record with 649 minutes without conceding a goal, significantly surpassing Walter Zenga’s 36-year-old record. The often-criticized Basque from Athletic Bilbao didn’t have to make a save until the final minutes of the match against France, as his teammates—led by Rodri and the 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi—cleared everything out of the way and allowed hardly any chances.

A coach with the aura of an invincible figure

Since taking office in January 2023, Luis de la Fuente has led Spain in 48 international matches. Of those, he has lost three. And in European Championships or World Cups: none. Since the 0-2 loss to Scotland in the European Championship qualifiers in March 2023, Spain has lost only one competitive match—last summer’s Nations League final against Portugal, which went to a penalty shootout. In open play, the European champions have been undefeated with de la Fuente on the sidelines for more than three years.

“I’m constantly amazed by what this team is capable of. We keep getting better, from one game to the next, from one competition to the next,” de la Fuente gushed. “It’s not just luck—it’s dedication, talent, sacrifice, and the determination to become an even better version of ourselves.”

De la Fuente himself is responsible for this approach. He has been working for the Spanish Football Federation for 13 years and has already worked with numerous current national team players during his time as a youth coach. He instilled his values in the players when they were still teenagers. With Rodri and Merino, for example, he won the European Championship title in 2015 as head coach of the U-19 national team. Four years later, Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo were in the starting lineup when Spain defeated Germany’s U-21 team 2–1 in the European Championship final.

Right back Pedro Porro, who had dispelled any doubts about a Spanish victory with his goal to make it 2-0, said after advancing to the final: “Of course, even in my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined playing in a World Cup like this. But I also have my teammates to thank for that, as well as the coach, who has trusted me from the very beginning—not just at this World Cup, but ever since my debut under him with the U-21 team.”