Super League Three red card offenders suspended for two matches

SDA

28.10.2024 - 14:56

St. Gallen's Willem Geubbels, FC Sion's Timothy Fayulu and Lausanne-Sport's Diogo Carraco are suspended for two matches
Keystone

FC St. Gallen's Willem Geubbels, FC Sion's Timothy Fayulu and Lausanne-Sport's Diogo Carraco have been suspended for two matches after being sent off in the Super League.

28.10.2024, 14:56

Striker Geubbels and goalkeeper Fayulu were sent off in stoppage time in Sion on Sunday for a minor assault involving provocation. Carraco was also shown the red card in added time after a rough foul in the match against Grasshoppers. He had only been substituted four minutes earlier.

The turbulent final phase of the match between Sion and St. Gallen resulted in further suspensions. Benjamin Bertrand, assistant coach at Sion, who was also shown a red card, was banned from the bench for two matches. He had entered the pitch to complain vehemently to the referee. In addition, FC Sion's sporting director, Barthélémy Constantin, will have to sit in the stands for the next match. The son of club president Christian Constantin had left the technical area without permission.

SDA

