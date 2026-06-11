Mexico got off to a successful start in its home World Cup. In front of over 80,000 fans at the sold-out Azteca Stadium, the co-hosts defeated South Africa 2-0—in a turbulent match featuring three red cards.

Referees in the Spotlight Three red cards in the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

No soccer fireworks, but a red-card festival with three send-offs and a major breakthrough: Mexico has broken its opening-match curse and made a perfect start to the World Cup. In the legendary Azteca Stadium, the co-hosts won 2-0 against a weak South Africa—which was ultimately down to nine men—in a rematch of the 2010 opening game.

Julian Quinones (9th minute) got things off to a roaring start with his goal, creating an electric atmosphere early on in the sold-out arena packed with 80,824 fans.

In the 50th minute, the next disaster struck for the Bafana Bafana squad. Brian Gutiérrez was sent on a deep run, slipped past the South African defense just past the halfway line—and was stopped by Sphephelo Sithole with a last-ditch tackle just outside the penalty area. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio pulled out a red card.

Bizarre scene

In the closing stages, the VAR intervenes after substitute Themba Zwane makes slight contact with opponent Roberto Alvarado’s head. The referee reviews the play on the monitor several times—ultimately resulting in a second red card for South Africa (84th minute). The referee communicates his decision via radio to the stadium—in English that is, to put it mildly, rather halting.

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In stoppage time, Mexico’s Cesar Montes brings down the onrushing Khuliso Mudau with a heavy tackle just outside the penalty area. The referee hesitates for a long time after the whistle, but then reaches into his back pocket and pulls out the third red card.

The last time there were so many red cards in a single match was 20 years ago at the World Cup in Germany. In the Round of 16 match between Portugal and the Netherlands back then, four players were even sent off early. At the last World Cup in Qatar, there were only four red cards in the entire tournament—only one of which was a straight red.

In Group A, alongside the Czech Republic and South Korea, the Mexicans can now cautiously start thinking about the knockout stage: Of the 48 teams in the XXL tournament across Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, 32 will advance.