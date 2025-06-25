Will Granit Xhaka stay at Bayer 04 Leverkusen? IMAGO/Kirchner-Media

Granit Xhaka was a key player and leading figure at Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso. According to a report, his successor Erik ten Hag only contacted Xhaka after three weeks - leaving the national team captain in doubt.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka is thinking about a move despite his current contract.

On the one hand, Leverkusen is facing a personnel upheaval. Furthermore, according to "Sport Bild", Xhaka is disappointed about the late contact from new coach Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman also failed to mention a possible captaincy.

AC Milan are particularly interested in the national team star. However, the Italians are apparently put off by the high total cost of the transfer. Show more

Since his arrival in Leverkusen in 2023, Granit Xhaka has hit the ground running in sporting terms. The national team captain is leading the way for the Werkself. With coach Xabi Alonso, he won the double unbeaten in his very first season after returning to the Bundesliga. In the final season, the runners-up spot was still on the cards.

But the midfield strategist, who actually still has a long-term contract until the end of June 2028, can apparently suddenly imagine a move. On the one hand, Bayer are in the midst of a major upheaval: Xabi Alonso is now coaching Real Madrid, Jonathan Tah is now the defensive boss at Bayern Munich, winger Jeremie Frimpong and creative player Florian Wirtz have moved to Liverpool.

Xhaka called the departures a "big loss". He left it open that he would definitely remain as a key figure in the rebuilding process. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," said Xhaka. The Swiss believes that the club bosses will probably find good solutions: "Whether with me or without me is another question (...)."

Erik ten Hag achieved a points average of 1.84 in just over two years in Manchester. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

On the other hand, AC Milan in particular are showing a strong interest in him and want to bring the Leverkusen professional to them. However, the total cost - the transfer package for Xhaka is said to be around 40 million euros (including salary and transfer fee) - is apparently too high for the Italians, which is why the Rossoneri are apparently looking for alternatives, according to reports.

Captaincy apparently not an issue

According to a report in "Sport Bild", Xhaka is also said to be annoyed that Alonso's successor Erik ten Haag only recently contacted him. The Dutchman only contacted the top performer three weeks after he was introduced. The former Man Utd coach announced at his presentation that he wanted to leave the players alone for the time being. However, this approach is said not to have gone down well with all of his protégés.

The 55-year-old assured the Swiss that he would continue to play an important role. However, according to "Sport Bild", Xhaka was not totally enthusiastic. For example, a possible captaincy for the 133-time international was not discussed. Xherdan Shaqiri proved just how important an armband on the arm can be in Basel, where he performed even better as the official leader.

The warmth that Xhaka felt from Alonso in Leverkusen currently seems difficult to recreate for his successor. Ten Hag, who officially takes up his post on July 1, therefore has a tricky task ahead of him. The club will also have to think carefully about whether they want to keep the proud Swiss in the squad against his will. Xhaka himself also knows that if he wants to move abroad again, now would be the right time. One day, the Basel player wants to play for FCB again, as he explained when he said goodbye to his brother Taulant.