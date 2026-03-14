Three Zurich clubs in the basement - a review - Gallery Quo vadis, FC Zurich? Damienus Reversen, with his head hanging down after the recent defeat at Servette, is one of only three players who were part of the FCZ starting eleven on matchday 1 and 29. Image: Keystone Dennis Hediger is to moderate the next upheaval at FC Zurich. Image: Keystone The Grasshoppers have so far been hesitant to get close to the fans. Image: Keystone Alain Sutter has so far kept a low public profile as GC sporting director. Image: Keystone FC Winterthur boasts a fan culture and broad support in the city, but has not scored many points this season. Image: Keystone Three Zurich clubs in the basement - a review - Gallery Quo vadis, FC Zurich? Damienus Reversen, with his head hanging down after the recent defeat at Servette, is one of only three players who were part of the FCZ starting eleven on matchday 1 and 29. Image: Keystone Dennis Hediger is to moderate the next upheaval at FC Zurich. Image: Keystone The Grasshoppers have so far been hesitant to get close to the fans. Image: Keystone Alain Sutter has so far kept a low public profile as GC sporting director. Image: Keystone FC Winterthur boasts a fan culture and broad support in the city, but has not scored many points this season. Image: Keystone

Zurich, GC and Winterthur occupy the bottom three places in the Super League. From the next new start, a record champion in limbo and the likeable underdog that reality is catching up with.

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First of all, the current situation: four rounds before the table is split in two, Winterthur are bottom of the table with 16 points. Eight points further ahead, Grasshoppers occupy the barrage place, while FC Zurich can only theoretically reach the planned championship round a further seven points ahead.

Only then will Servette (9th / 2 points ahead of FCZ), Lausanne-Sport (8th / 5) and Lucerne (7th / 5) be the first non-Zurich teams to follow. Winterthur is the designated direct relegation candidate, and it is almost certain that it will be a Zurich club.

Rarely has the Zurich Super League misery been so pronounced. A stocktaking.

FC Zurich: One new beginning chases the next

With Milos Malenovic, a new era was to be ushered in from the winter break two years ago, a change in philosophy towards a uniform club strategy, a performance culture "from the Pampers to the professionals", which ensures that up-and-coming young players nourish the first team for comparatively little money, following the example of Ajax Amsterdam.

Malenovic announced that he wanted to be "tough but fair". Then the clear-cutting began. Malenovic replaced players and staff in large numbers, deserving employees were offended and left.

Two years and two coaches later, Malenovic has had his day. The displeasure of fans and sponsors had become too loud, the damage to his image caused by certain actions and statements of the former player agent was too great.

Now Dennis Hediger is leading the team, whose team leader Steven Zuber chose the emergency exit to Greece, through the next major upheaval in the middle of a season. Only three players from Hediger's starting eleven in last Saturday's 2-1 draw at Servette (Lindrit Kamberi, Damienus Reverson and Nelson Palacio) were already on the pitch at kick-off on matchday 1.

The next new start should also lay the foundations for a transfer of power, which President Ancillo Canepa and his wife Heliane Canepa are pushing ahead with, with board member Claudio Cisullo in the background. According to a report in the business newspaper "Finanz- und Wirtschaft", this should take place in 2026. The Canepas recently took the next step by issuing a bond for at least four million francs with a coupon of five percent to "individual selected professional investors".

Grasshoppers: Sutter effect has yet to materialize

The appointment of Alain Sutter as the new head of sport last summer created a spirit of optimism. "This club has given me a lot and I will do everything I can to make it successful again," said Sutter, who made more than 200 appearances as a player for the then successful record champions between 1985 and 1993.

Ten months later, the optimism is fading. On the pitch, the team, which has been modified with many new signings and loan players, is treading water and the next barrage of games against relegation looms. In addition, little has changed so far under the supposed new figurehead Sutter. The co-architect of St. Gallen's ongoing upswing has so far kept a lower public profile than expected and than during his last stint at St. Gallen.

GC remains elusive and the US owners are keeping a low profile. Significantly, the change at the top of the presidency from Stacy Johns to John Thorrington took place with a media release late on a Monday evening and the desired closeness to the city of Zurich is expressed above all in the hanging club flag on the balcony of the headquarters at Bellevue.

Winterthur: hope dies last

Since its surprising promotion in the summer of 2022, FC Winterthur has convincingly asserted itself three times in the concert of the greats without giving up its identity as a down-to-earth club anchored in the city and committed to social values and fan proximity. Now in its fourth season, Winterthur's Super League fairytale is coming to an end.

Despite the acute danger of relegation, the club is keeping calm. However, the lack of quality in the team seems so great that it will not be possible to stay in the league for a fourth time. The team led by returning coach Patrick Rahmen has survived the period of crushing defeats (3:19 goals and 0 points between February 11 and 28). Too often, however, points have slipped away after taking the lead.

What happens next?

The break in the championship and relegation rounds after the 33rd round no longer marks a turning point for the Zurich clubs. For FCZ, who host Sion on Saturday, the nine games until the end of the season are all about not getting caught up in the relegation battle. Grasshoppers should look backwards and towards the barrage ahead of Saturday's visit to leaders Thun and not cling to a utopian winning streak that could still help them stay in the league. As semi-finalists, they have the chance of a morale boost in the Cup, where their only remaining Super League rivals are St. Gallen. Winterthur can continue to hope and give their all, but without giving in to illusions.