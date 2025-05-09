Yann Sommer wants to become Italian champion for the second time. sda

Title fight, European hunt, fear of relegation: Serie A promises a season finale full of drama and decisions.

Mattéo Mayasi

Napoli lead Serie A just ahead of Inter - a deciding match for the Scudetto is possible.

Behind them, seven teams are fighting for four Champions League places, including Atalanta, Juve, Roma, Lazio, Bologna and Fiorentina.

At the bottom of the table, Empoli, Venezia and Lecce are fighting for survival. Sassuolo, Pisa and Spezia have been promoted. Excitement is guaranteed at all levels. Show more

Battle for the Scudetto: Napoli v Inter - all to play for 🏆 🇮🇹

Serie A is heading for a thrilling season finale. Napoli and Inter are locked in a thrilling duel at the top for the Scudetto. The Neapolitans are currently three points ahead of their title rivals from Milan - but a single slip-up could turn the race around completely. Although the form curve is slightly in Napoli's favor, Inter are far from beaten.

An explosive situation: if both teams end up level on points, it would come down to a deciding match on neutral ground - a real final for the championship title.

Seven teams, four places: The real battle begins behind the top 🎯

Behind them, there is an unprecedented scramble for the European starting places. Seven teams are fighting for four Champions League places - including Atalanta (68 points), Juventus, Roma, Lazio (all 63), Bologna (62), Fiorentina (59) and the currently weakening AC Milan (54). What is particularly interesting is that many of these teams will play each other directly in the final matchdays. Milan and Bologna will face off on May 9, Lazio will host Juventus on May 10 and the eagerly awaited clash between Atalanta and Roma will follow on May 12.

The current distribution of the European places is as follows: The top three teams qualify directly for the Champions League, with the fourth starting in the qualifying round. Fifth place earns a place in the Europa League, while the sixth-placed team has to qualify for the Conference League.

Relegation drama: three teams, one place to save 🚨

The battle to avoid relegation is no less exciting. Three teams are in acute danger of relegation: Empoli (25 points), Venezia (26) and US Lecce (27) are close together and are fighting for the 17th place that will save them. In this tight race, every point and every goal can make the difference between staying up or being relegated. Monza's relegation is already certain. From Serie B, Sassuolo, Pisa and Spezia are already certain to be promoted and are looking forward to their return to the top flight.

The season finale in Serie A therefore promises pure excitement - at the top, in the European battle and in the basement. Italian football fans can look forward to some hot weeks.