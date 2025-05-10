Manchester City have the chance to catch up with Arsenal. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

High tension in the final sprint of the Premier League season: Liverpool are champions - behind them the battle for the European Cup places is raging, while three promoted teams will be relegated again.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liverpool have secured the title ahead of schedule.

Behind them, Arsenal are wobbling in second place and feeling the pressure from Manchester City.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Nottingham and Aston Villa are battling for the Champions League places, while the outcome of the FA Cup and European Cup could have a major impact on European Cup access.

At the bottom of the table, all three promoted teams - Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich - have been relegated straight away. Leeds and Burnley return, with the third promotion place to be decided in the play-offs. Show more

Liverpool celebrate - are Arsenal threatened with the next "bottle"? 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Liverpool have already secured the league title ahead of time. The Reds are uncatchable at the top and crowned a dominant season with the league win. Behind them, however, the race for the European places is coming to a dramatic head - and threatens to become a stumbling block for some top clubs.

Arsenal may currently be in second place, but the Gunners are wavering. With 67 points, they only have a narrow lead over Manchester City (64), who could still pose a threat in the final sprint. A second place would be a respectable result - but a drop to third or even fourth would be a bitter disappointment, especially as the remaining program is not without its challenges. Among other things, a clash with direct rivals Newcastle awaits.

High tension in the battle for the Champions League 📊

Behind Arsenal and City, a thrilling four-way battle is raging for the remaining places in the top flight. Newcastle United and Chelsea are tied on 63 points, while Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are just behind them on 61 and 60 respectively. The last few matchdays promise to be real battles of nerves - as many of the direct duels are still to come. Chelsea face Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham, while Aston Villa still have to play Bournemouth, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Who will make it to Europe? ⚔️

The battle for the European competitions is more complex than ever before. Places one to five guarantee participation in the Champions League, sixth place leads to the Europa League and seventh place to the Conference League. But the distribution also depends on who wins the international competitions and the FA Cup.

The winner of the Europa League final between Manchester United (15th) and Tottenham (16th) will qualify for the Champions League regardless of their league position. And the outcome of the FA Cup could also be decisive: if Manchester City win the cup and qualify for Europe via the league at the same time, the Europa League ticket will go to the seventh-placed team. If, on the other hand, Crystal Palace win the cup, they will go straight into the Europa League - and the seventh-placed team will be left out in the cold.

It will also be exciting if Chelsea win the Conference League in the final against Betis Sevilla. If the Blues finish sixth or better in the league at the same time, an additional Europa League place would go to the Premier League. In an extreme case, six English teams could therefore play in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Conference League - a European maximum of ten starting places.

Relegation battle already decided 🚨

At the bottom of the table, the verdict has long since been reached - and it is devastating: all three promoted teams will be relegated straight away. Southampton had one of the worst seasons in the history of the Premier League with just eleven points. Leicester (21 points) and Ipswich (22) fared only slightly better. With a 15-point gap to 17th place (West Ham), the three clubs' relegation was sealed early on.

A look at the Championship ⬆️

While everything is decided at the bottom, the focus is already on the second division. Leeds United and Burnley have secured direct promotion. The last vacant place in the Premier League will be decided in the play-offs - with Bristol City, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Sunderland among the contenders. In the coming weeks, it will be decided who will take the place of the three relegated teams in the new season.