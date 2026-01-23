FC Thun have apparently found a successor following the departure of championship-winning coach Mauro Lustrinelli. Gian-Luca Privitelli is to take the helm at the Bernese Oberland club in future.

Born in Aargau, he has been the coach of the Swiss U20 national team since 2024. He is now set to make the leap to the Super League and take over from Mauro Lustrinelli, as reported by several media portals.

The Ticino native signed for Union Berlin after the championship season with FC Thun. Privitelli is an old acquaintance of the Bernese Oberland team. The 48-year-old was already employed by Thun between 2018 and 2021 - back then as striker coach and interim coach for the U21s.

In 2023, he was also briefly interim coach of the Basel U21s before moving to the Swiss U20s in the summer of 2023.

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