Young Boys, here with Christian Fassnacht, are expected to react after the 6-2 debacle against GC during the week. Picture: Keystone

After this weekend, the Super League takes its leave for the winter break. The sporting situation ahead of the 19th round is as exciting as it is unusual.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Promoted FC Thun lead the table, while champions FC Basel are trying to close the gap on the leaders before the turn of the year. After their recent home debacle against Grasshoppers, Young Boys face a landmark match in Ticino.

Thun close to the "winter champion title"

FC Thun have the chance to crown a remarkable first half of the season as winter champions. The Bernese Oberland club will host FC Zurich on Saturday evening. While Thun have a broad chest and consistent performances, FCZ are looking for stability. For Zurich, the day after the dismissal of sporting director Milos Malenovic and the promotion of Dennis Hediger to head coach, the aim is not to lose touch with the Championship Group (top 6).

FC St. Gallen travels to Grasshoppers in Zurich as the first runner-up. GC boosted their confidence with a surprising 6:2 victory over YB. FC Basel are within striking distance of the top. A win at home against Servette is a must if they are to start the second half of the season as potential first challengers. Servette continue to struggle with consistency and need points in the battle for the top 6.

Bernese test in Ticino - cancellation in Sion

The duel between Lugano and Young Boys on Sunday is particularly in focus. The situation is tense for YB after the crushing defeat against GC. If the Bernese lose again, they risk losing touch with the absolute top. Lugano, on the other hand, could consolidate 3rd place with a win and further distance themselves from YB.

Lausanne will host FC Luzern and will be looking to keep the Central Swiss side, who have now slipped to 10th place in the table, at bay. Peter Zeidler's team are currently eighth in the table, three points ahead of FCL. Winterthur and FC Sion, who are bottom of the table, have already gone into the winter break early. The match scheduled for Saturday evening in Valais had to be postponed to a later date due to several cases of illness among the visitors.

The upcoming Christmas period is often intended to be a time of calm and contemplation. Depending on how the teams manage to end this football year, this is unlikely to be the case in Bern in particular.

