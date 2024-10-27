FC Thun close the gap on leaders Etoile Carouge in the Challenge League. The team from the Bernese Oberland won 3:1 at home against Schaffhausen.

SDA

Thun secured only their second win in the last two months despite Elmin Rastoder missing an early penalty (4th). Jan Bamert shortly before the break and England's Declan Frith twice in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half made the difference.

It was the fourth defeat in a row for Schaffhausen, coached by Ciriaco Sforza.

Telegrams and table:

Wil - Vaduz 0:0 - 1756 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger.

Thun - Schaffhausen 3:1 (1:0). - 4426 spectators. - SR Sanli. - Goals: 43 Bamert 1:0. 53 Frith 2:0. 58 Frith 3:0. 61 Pasadore 3:1. - Remarks: 4 Glaus (Schaffhausen) saves Rastoder's penalty.

