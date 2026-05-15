Marco Bürki has been banned for five games by the league for his assault in Thursday's match.

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The FC Thun captain will therefore miss the end of the season and the first four games of the new season. Bürki elbowed Alvyn Sanches in the cantonal derby against Young Boys shortly before the break, who was able to continue playing after brief treatment. The 32-year-old has already had to serve two yellow cards this season.

Jan Bamert, who was also shown a red card in the Swiss champions' 8-3 defeat, will only miss the upcoming clash with St. Gallen.