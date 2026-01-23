0-6 loss to YB: Champions Thun have an evening to forget in the Bern Derby. Thun boss Andres Gerber points to the major shakeup and emphasizes that the team is no longer the same.

Here's what it's all about YB humiliates defending champion Thun 6-0 in the Bern Derby. The Bern team was already leading 3-0 at halftime.

Thun President Andres Gerber points to the upheaval, the many new players, the dual demands, and the high caliber of the opponent. Despite expectations of a championship title, Thun is no longer the same team it was last season.

Defender Nicolas Bürgy speaks of a collective and individual failure. The team is expected to bounce back as early as the Europa League qualifying match against Vikingur Reykjavik. Summary created with

On Saturday evening, the Bernese Oberland will host the cantonal derby between Swiss champions Thun and the Young Boys. Both teams kicked off the season with wins on the first matchday. With 10,014 spectators in attendance, Thun will report a sold-out stadium for the sixth consecutive time.

Everything is set for a great evening. But after 45 minutes, the Thun fans are looking downcast. The Bern City team already holds a decisive 3-0 lead at halftime.

"That's not what you hope for or wish for. And at the same time, we knew this could happen," said Thun President Andres Gerber in a halftime interview with blue Sport.

He cites several reasons for the complete collapse: the opponent, YB; the double burden; the many substitutions—Thun coach Gian-Luca Privitelli rotated as many as six players following the European exertions—as well as the many departures. It’s all been tough, he says, but the team must immediately try to find the silver lining in every difficult situation. “This is a lesson for all of us. We have to grow from this, not let it break us,” he urges.

"We're now being judged by our championship title, but we're not the same team anymore. This is a completely new situation," emphasizes the Thun boss.

Thanks to his many years of experience in the soccer business, Gerber has already come to terms with the team’s unfortunate elimination in the second qualifying round of the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb (2–3 after extra time) earlier this week. Within the team itself, however, things might be a different story.

"Lessons That Can Go Wrong"

“Most of the players on the team don’t have much experience. We have a lot of players who are new—including those new to the Super League—and who are playing against YB for the first time and in front of 10,000 fans for the first time,” explains the 53-year-old, who therefore shows understanding for his players’ lackluster performance.

“Things could have gone differently, too, since we ‘held our own well in the first ten minutes,’” Gerber said. “Then the goal came out of nowhere. That was definitely a turning point. While a certain sense of uncertainty set in for us, they played with more freedom. They have that class,” he concluded.

FC Thun will resume its Europa League qualifying campaign against Icelandic champion Vikingur Reykjavik as early as August 6. It’s quite possible that Gerber and his sporting director, Dominik Albrecht, will make some moves in the transfer market before then.

“There might be one or two more moves, but we don’t want to force anything right now, nor do we want to make any panic transfers. We’re sticking to our plan. And along the way, there are bound to be a few lessons that don’t go as planned,” Gerber summarizes.

Bürgy: “We failed as a team”

In the end, the team lost the game decisively, 0–6. Defender Nicolas Bürgy is fed up after the derby defeat. “We lacked everything that made us so strong last season. We failed as a team, but also as individuals,” he makes clear. Of course, the double workload is a factor, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. We fell short in every area, says the 30-year-old.

Bürgy, who returned home from Denmark this season, is glad the action continues on Thursday against Reykjavik: “We can prove once again that we’re capable of better. The team has quality, especially as a unit, because everyone brings out the best in each other—even if that wasn’t evident against YB.”

02:18 Bürgy: «Wir haben als Mannschaft versagt»