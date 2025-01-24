Mauro Lustrinelli looks at the promotion race with blue Sport ahead of the second half of the Challenge League season and says what needs to be improved at FC Thun.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Challenge League kicks off the second half of the season on Friday.

For Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli, one thing is clear: direct promotion is the goal. "I'm sure we can achieve this goal if we play consistently," he tells blue Sport.

blue Zoom will broadcast the top match between Thun and Vaduz live on free-to-air TV. Show more

FC Thun go into the second half of the season as leaders of the Challenge League. Mauro Lustrinelli has correspondingly clear ideas for the second half of the season: continue exactly as before. "We have to maintain what we've done well. It's all about details, continuity will be very important," says the Bernese Oberland coach to blue Sport.

Five years after relegation to the Challenge League, Thun finally wants to return to the top flight of Swiss football. "If we bring consistency to our performances and consistently score points, I'm sure we can achieve our goal," Lustrinelli continues.

The goal is clear. To achieve direct promotion to the Super League. Last year, Thun failed in the barrage against GC. The motivation to finish first is therefore all the greater.

It's not just Thun that wants to get into the Super League

"We have the structures. Very little was missing last year. If we keep working like we have been, it's only a matter of time before we get promoted," says the Ticino native, who has been on the touchline in the Bernese Oberland since 2022, confidently. His team is ready. "I'm looking forward to getting started again. I missed the adrenaline during the break."

And who does Lustrinelli see as his biggest rivals in the battle for promotion? "I think it's very evenly matched, just like in the Super League," he says. "There are several teams who want to go up. Étoile Carouge, Aarau, Xamax ... They also have the ambition to play in the Super League again. It will remain very balanced."

Thun will host FC Vaduz on Friday evening to kick off the second half of the season. blue Zoom will broadcast the game live on free-to-air TV.