For much of Tuesday’s match, it looked like Thun was poised for an upset in the Champions League qualifiers. But the Swiss champions let the second leg against Zagreb slip away following a controversial call in the closing minutes. Reactions to the game.

Here's what it's all about FC Thun was eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Dinamo Zagreb. They lost the second leg 2–3 in extra time.

In the second leg in Croatia, the team had the game under control for a long time until Captain Marco Bürki was sent off with a red card.

The red card was preceded by an incident that really annoyed Thun coach Gian-Luca Privitelli. Summary created with

For quite some time now, FC Thun has been well on its way to pulling off a surprise qualification for the next round of the Champions League qualifiers. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the team from the Bernese Oberland took a 2-0 lead by the 22nd minute of the second leg in Zagreb—and then defended that lead with surprising composure.

But then comes the disastrous 67th minute. Thun kicks the ball out of bounds because one of their own players is still on the ground. Zagreb then plays the ball back but immediately resumes pressing. This apparently catches Marco Bürki off guard; as the last man, he loses possession and has no choice but to commit a foul.

"Giving a red card takes a lot of courage"

The result: Bürki was sent off following a VAR review for a professional foul, after which Thun, down a man, conceded two quick goals and ultimately lost in overtime.

“It’s really bitter. We played the ball out because one of our players was still on the ground. They actually showed good sportsmanship at first, playing the ball back—but Marco hadn’t even gotten the ball yet, and they were already pressing us again,” Justin Roth explained in an SRF interview. “Then he commits the foul—probably as the last man. It happened very quickly. Up until that point, we had everything under control.”

For Gian-Luca Privitelli and FC Thun, the dream of the Champions League comes to an end in Zagreb. Keystone

Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli is also frustrated by the play. “It’s incredibly unfair. They give us the ball back and immediately start pressing us. Of course, we didn’t play it well—but even so, that’s not sportsmanlike,” says Privitelli, who also criticizes the referee: “To give a red card for that play, even though Justin (Roth) was still so close—that’s pretty bold. At our home stadium, he probably wouldn’t have given a red card there.”

The Europa League as a consolation prize?

Privitelli has nothing but praise for his team. “Everyone gave it their all and tried to block every shot. That was very good. But other than that, there’s not much to say,” said the 48-year-old. “It’s really bitter. Without the red card, I felt like we could have made it 3–0.”

When down a man, however, Thun’s limitations were laid bare. “We need to take a good look at ourselves. Even with one man down—we let ourselves get pushed back too far,” notes midfielder Roth, looking ahead: “Unfortunately, we can’t reach for the stars anymore. But now the Europa League is coming up. And first, we have to try to put this game behind us.”