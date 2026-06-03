FC Thun will not exercise its purchase option for Kastriot Imeri, the club announced on Wednesday.

After "analyzing the overall situation" Thun does not exercise purchase option for Kastriot Imeri

The attacking player, who moved to Thun on loan from Young Boys in August 2025, made 19 appearances in the starting eleven in the past championship season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists for the 25-year-old.

"Kastriot Imeri fitted seamlessly into the team right from the start and played his part in the strong Thun collective to win the championship title," FC Thun wrote in a press release. Following an "analysis of the overall situation", the FC Thun management decided not to exercise the agreed purchase option. Imeri has a contract with Young Boys until 2027.