  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

European Cup Qualifying Thun faces Dinamo Zagreb, St. Gallen faces Benfica Lisbon

SDA

17.6.2026 - 12:29

Thun’s new coach, Gian-Luca Privitelli, faces a major challenge right at the start of the new season.
Thun’s new coach, Gian-Luca Privitelli, faces a major challenge right at the start of the new season.
Photo: Keystone

Thun now knows the first hurdle on its path to the Champions League group stage. The Swiss champions will face Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round, while St. Gallen will take on Benfica one round earlier.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2026, 12:29

17.06.2026, 14:15

With the Croatian champions, the team from the Bernese Oberland has drawn what is likely the toughest opponent. Last season, coach Mario Kovacevic’s team finished atop the league with an 18-point lead. Dinamo also won the cup. In the Champions League, the Croatians missed out on advancing to the knockout stage only because of a worse goal difference compared to Club Brugge.

To qualify for the main Champions League competition for the second time since 2005–06, Thun must advance through three rounds. To qualify for another league phase, they need to win two matches (Europa League) or one (Conference League).

The first leg against Dinamo Zagreb will take place on July 21 or 22 in Thun, with the second leg the following week in Croatia’s capital.

St. Gallen also drew a tough opponent on Wednesday at the draw in Nyon. The Swiss Cup champion will face Portuguese record champion Benfica Lisbon—which finished the past season in third place—in the second qualifying round for the Europa League. The team from eastern Switzerland will host the first leg on July 23, before traveling to the Portuguese capital a week later.

Related Videos

More from this section

French Star Almost Joined FCSG. Peter Zeidler: “Barcola probably would have scored goals in St. Gallen, too”

French Star Almost Joined FCSGPeter Zeidler: “Barcola probably would have scored goals in St. Gallen, too”

Hajdari on Changing National Teams.

Hajdari on Changing National Teams"Before the game against Switzerland, I felt guilty"

After nine years at Man City. Portuguese star Bernardo Silva signs with Real Madrid

After nine years at Man CityPortuguese star Bernardo Silva signs with Real Madrid