Thun’s new coach, Gian-Luca Privitelli, faces a major challenge right at the start of the new season. Photo: Keystone

Thun now knows the first hurdle on its path to the Champions League group stage. The Swiss champions will face Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round, while St. Gallen will take on Benfica one round earlier.

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With the Croatian champions, the team from the Bernese Oberland has drawn what is likely the toughest opponent. Last season, coach Mario Kovacevic’s team finished atop the league with an 18-point lead. Dinamo also won the cup. In the Champions League, the Croatians missed out on advancing to the knockout stage only because of a worse goal difference compared to Club Brugge.

To qualify for the main Champions League competition for the second time since 2005–06, Thun must advance through three rounds. To qualify for another league phase, they need to win two matches (Europa League) or one (Conference League).

The first leg against Dinamo Zagreb will take place on July 21 or 22 in Thun, with the second leg the following week in Croatia’s capital.

St. Gallen also drew a tough opponent on Wednesday at the draw in Nyon. The Swiss Cup champion will face Portuguese record champion Benfica Lisbon—which finished the past season in third place—in the second qualifying round for the Europa League. The team from eastern Switzerland will host the first leg on July 23, before traveling to the Portuguese capital a week later.