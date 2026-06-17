Thun knows what the first hurdle is on the arduous path to the Champions League group stage. The Swiss champions will face Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round. St. Gallen will take on Benfica Lisbon one round earlier.

With the Croatian champions, the team from the Bernese Oberland has drawn what is likely the toughest opponent. Last season, coach Mario Kovacevic’s team finished atop the league with an 18-point lead. Dinamo also won the cup. In the Champions League, the Croatians missed out on advancing to the knockout stage solely due to a worse goal difference compared to Bruges.

Getting off to a strong start in front of the home crowd

To qualify for the main Champions League competition for the second time since 2005–06, Thun must advance through three rounds. To qualify for another league phase, they need to win two matches (Europa League) or one (Conference League).

The first leg against Dinamo Zagreb will take place on July 21 or 22 in Thun, with the second leg the following week in Croatia’s capital.

Tough Draw for St. Gallen

St. Gallen also drew a tough opponent on Wednesday at the draw in Nyon. The Swiss Cup champion will face Portuguese record champion Benfica Lisbon—which finished the past season in third place—in the second qualifying round for the Europa League. The team from eastern Switzerland will host the first leg on July 23 before traveling to the Portuguese capital a week later.

In the Conference League, Lugano will face Kosovan side Dukagjini in the second qualifying round. Sion will take on the winner of the match between Elbasani of Albania and BATE Borisov of Belarus. Vaduz will play against Mornar from Montenegro or the Andorran champion, Inter Club d’Escaldes. The teams from Ticino and Liechtenstein will play the first leg on July 23 in front of their home crowds, while the Valais team will start with an away match. The second legs will also take place one week later.