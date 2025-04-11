Thomas Käppeli is President of FC Thun's "Club der Freunde" - and is a passionate collector. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his trophy collection, which even includes the very first World Cup trophy from 1930, which Uruguay won almost 100 years ago.

Luca Betschart

Like Thomas Käppeli, FC Thun is also currently chasing a trophy. The team from the Bernese Oberland wants to secure promotion to the Super League and with it the Challenge League Cup. On matchday 30, Mauro Lustrinelli's team will face Stade Nyonnais away from home and aim to defend their lead over Aarau. You can watch the game live on blue Sport from 7.30 pm.

