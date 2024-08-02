  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Thun have to settle for a draw against Lausanne-Ouchy

Linus Hämmerli

2.8.2024

FC Thun concede points for the first time in the 3rd Challenge League round. The Bernese Oberland side drew 1-1 at home against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

2.8.2024

Miguel Castroman put Thun ahead after just under a quarter of an hour. Seconds after the break, Thun let themselves be taken by surprise and conceded 1-1 through Angolan Breston Malula. For Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, it was their first point of the season.

In the second match on Friday, Schaffhausen won 3-0 in Nyon. The 22-year-old former Swiss junior international Willy Vogt provided the assists for the first two goals and scored the third himself. Nyon were weakened shortly before the break when Franck Koré was shown the red card for an assault.

Telegrams

Thun - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:1 (1:0). - SR Schärer. - Goals: 14 Castroman 1:0. 46 Malula 1:1.

Stade Nyonnais - Schaffhausen 0:3 (0:1). - 454 spectators. - SR Schärli. - Goals: 44. Giger 0:1. 56. De Donno 0:2. 87. Vogt 0:3. - Remarks: 45. red card against Koré (Stade Nyonnais, assault).

