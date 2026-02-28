Wednesday's 3-0 away win against Winterthur was Thun's ninth victory in a row Keystone

Thun lead the Super League with a 14-point advantage with twelve match days to go and are well on their way to winning the title as promoted teams - just like Grasshoppers or Kaiserslautern once did.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Anyone betting on Thun as Swiss champions before the season would have been declared crazy. Others were the favorites. Defending champions Basel with Xherdan Shaqiri, who was so outstanding last season. Young Boys, who wanted to regain their old strength with a new team structure. The efficient Lugano. Perhaps also the combative St. Gallen.

But Thun? Nobody had the promoted team on their radar. Sure, the Bernese Oberlanders had impressed in the Challenge League, beating Aarau, among others. But the experts were certain that it would be difficult for the newly promoted team a league higher up.

The dream draws closer

Well, Thun simply picked up in the Super League where they left off in the Challenge League. Around seven months have passed since the first matchday. Anyone who thought that the 2:1 victory in Lugano at the start was a slip-up by the Ticino side and a lucky Thun victory in the wake of the promotion euphoria was subsequently proved wrong. The promoted team has become the number 1 title contender.

On Wednesday, Thun celebrated their ninth win in a row with a commanding 3:0 victory in Winterthur. The lead over St. Gallen is a whopping 14 points. The first championship title in the club's history is getting closer and closer.

"Dreaming is the last thing you can take away from a person," said president Andres Gerber in an interview with Keystone-SDA in November, when Thun had a nine-point lead over their closest rivals after 13 rounds. "I'd be lying if I didn't dream about it. It's already a goal, a vision," said Gerber. They would go to work every day and onto the pitch every weekend "because we want to win. The bottom line is that if you always win, you'll end up on top." Coach Mauro Lustrinelli echoed the same sentiment and put it more bluntly at the time. "Sign for second place? Why should we?"

Down-to-earth, not aloof, but with a healthy self-confidence and basic trust in their own abilities: Great things are being created in Thun thanks to hard work and continuity. Where the path leads is open. "Äuä we'd be happy with second place, but you don't know how it's going to go," said Gerber in November.

The magic word: resilience

It has only happened once before in Switzerland that a promoted team has marched to the title. The Grasshoppers achieved the feat in the 1951/52 season, beating La Chaux-de-Fonds 3-2 to secure the title one point ahead of city rivals FCZ. Suspecting that history would not be repeated so quickly, "Sport" wrote in June 1952: "To have won the double in the year of re-promotion is a special achievement that hardly anyone will be able to repeat so quickly."

The double is no longer possible for Thun after the surprising elimination in the first round of the Cup against FC Breitenrain from the Promotion League. They are aware in the Bernese Oberland that things cannot always go upwards and that setbacks have to be dealt with. "Resilience is an important word for me," says Mauro Lustrinelli. "When situations arise in which things don't run smoothly, we have to stay calm and work through them as a team. That's a process." A process at the end of which the really big coup could be waiting.

Former Swiss internationals also know what it feels like to beat the big boys. Gökhan Inler was part of the Leicester City team that sensationally became Premier League champions in 2016 - the second year after their promotion to the top tier of English football, where the big clubs from Manchester and London usually set the tone.

Sforza's words of praise

Another Swiss managed to achieve with Kaiserslautern what Thun are now striving for: The march from the second tier to the championship title. Ciriaco Sforza achieved the "miracle of Betzenberg" with 1. FC Kaiserslautern. As captain, he led the "Red Devils" to the title under the direction of Otto Rehhagel in the 1997/98 season, two points ahead of Bayern.

"I think it's great that President Gerber is talking about the championship title. It shows that we're not afraid of anyone. That's a weapon," Sforza told Blick at the end of October. Of course, Basel, YB and Co. have more resources and more individual class to offer. "But", said Sforza, "a good collective can always triumph in the end". That was already the case back then, in Kaiserslautern: "Everyone thought we would collapse at some point, but that gave us an extra boost."

On Saturday, FC Luzern, the second strongest team in the league after Thun, will visit the Stockhorn Arena. A potential stumbling block, according to some. "An 'awesome' challenge," Lustrinelli told SRF on Wednesday after the three points in Winterthur. "The longer it takes, the better it is. It gets more and more difficult, but the challenge is all the more fantastic." Perhaps this is precisely the secret of the Thun team: seeing every task as a challenge rather than a problem.