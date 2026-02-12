Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli is on a winning streak Keystone

FC Thun are currently in a class of their own in the Super League. On Thursday, the leaders will be aiming for their seventh win in a row and thus setting a club record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a good 20 years ago when FC Thun won seven games in a row for the only time in the Super League to date. From the end of March to the end of April 2005, the impressive run of success laid the foundations for the best final classification in the club's history. Only FC Basel was stronger at the end of the season than the Thun team led by goalgetter Mauro Lustrinelli. And only Basel's iconic striker Christian Gimenez scored more goals in that season than the current coach of the Bernese Oberland side.

As coach, Lustrinelli is now well on his way to leading FC Thun to their first title. A look back at 2004/2005 shows just how exceptionally strong the promoted team is this season: back then, Hanspeter Latour, who moved to GC during the winter break, and his successor Urs Schönenberger collected 60 points in 34 games with Thun. The current team has 52 points after 23 rounds.

Thun have two home games coming up in the next few days, against Lausanne-Sport on Thursday and FC Sion three days later. A good opportunity to set a new record series.

FC Basel, who play in Sion on Thursday, are still a long way from setting new records. But it may have laid the foundations on Sunday for a final spurt in what has been a disappointing season so far. After three bitter defeats in the first three games under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, the dramatic win against FC Zurich on Sunday provided a boost of energy. They will need this to believe they can still defend their title in the coming weeks, 13 points behind FC Thun.