Thun in trouble after the St. Gallen impact goals - Gallery Lukas Görtler and his St. Gallen teammates were delighted after the game in Thun Image: Keystone Mauro Lustrinelli was served after the match Image: Keystone The Thun offense with Brighton Labeau did not shine on Saturday evening Image: Keystone St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi did not have much to do in the top match Image: Keystone Carlo Boukhalfa (in a duel with Ethan Meichtry) made it 2-0 at the start of the final quarter of an hour Image: Keystone Thun in trouble after the St. Gallen impact goals - Gallery Lukas Görtler and his St. Gallen teammates were delighted after the game in Thun Image: Keystone Mauro Lustrinelli was served after the match Image: Keystone The Thun offense with Brighton Labeau did not shine on Saturday evening Image: Keystone St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi did not have much to do in the top match Image: Keystone Carlo Boukhalfa (in a duel with Ethan Meichtry) made it 2-0 at the start of the final quarter of an hour Image: Keystone

A lot of fighting, little play and two important decisions characterize the top match of the Super League on Saturday, which St. Gallen wins 2:0 in Thun.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No one summed up the top match quite as well as Dominik Franke. The German FC Thun defender was as scarred as a boxer with a deep cut on the bridge of his nose. "It's all good," he told the TV channel "blue". "I think it's broken, but I'm moving on. That's part of football."

The battle took center stage on Saturday evening in Thun. Neither the hosts nor the visitors made any secret of the fact that it was not the playful aspect but the duels that were decisive in the top-of-the-table match, which ultimately lasted over 100 minutes due to foggy interruptions. "We play very much like Thun, fast forwards with lots of long balls," St. Gallen's Christian Witzig told SRF. "With the artificial turf and the cold, it wasn't so pleasant for us players. It was just a fight that we won." They had defended everything away, Carlo Boukhalfa, scorer of the 2:0 goal in the 77th minute, put it in a nutshell.

The impact on the table two rounds before the Christmas break is significant. If FC Thun had won, they would already be winter champions with a nine-point lead. Now it has just three points over FC St. Gallen, which plays Sion and Grasshoppers in the coming days. The Bernese Oberlanders are still in action in Winterthur and against FC Zurich in the upcoming English week.

Lustrinelli annoyed

The nice lead is gone almost at a stroke. Even the almost always calm Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli did not take this lying down. At the media conference after the game, he spoke of two wrong decisions by the video referee, referring to the two actions before the goals. Aliou Baldé had scored the 1:0 from an offside position, and the penalty that led to the 2:0 was not a penalty.

In fact, the decision could have been reversed in both scenes without being completely wrong. But bad luck alone does not explain the defeat, and that was also clear to Lustrinelli: "We didn't do enough to win." Intensity and enthusiasm were not on a par with what the newly promoted team has shown in recent months since returning to the Super League. "We didn't play our game," regretted Franke.

St. Gallen joy, Thun serenity

FC St. Gallen would also have been criticized if they had not taken the three points from Thun. However, the runners-up were able to emphasize the positives after a dull match. "Top performance," was Boukhalfa's verdict, referring to his team's impeccable attitude. The eight-time goalscorer for the season is not (yet) talking about the winter championship or other overarching goals: "The aim is to win games. It's still too early to look at the table."

St. Gallen have won an important match, but FC Thun are not yet knocked out. Bern captain Leonardo Bertone knew to keep an eye on the big picture. Even after 17 rounds, the FCT is still the best promoted team in Super League history in terms of points. Bertone therefore shares Franke's opinion after the St. Gallen goal. The defeat was bitter, but there were still six points at stake before Christmas: "That's why it's all good."